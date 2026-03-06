The 52-year-old suffered severe brain trauma in the attack at HMP Frankland, Durham, on February 26.

The former school caretaker, who murdered 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002, had been kept on life support in hospital after being hit repeatedly over the head by an inmate armed with a metal bar.

Huntley’s life support was switched off at lunchtime on Friday after brain tests showed he was in a vegetative state, according to The Sun.

The attack left Huntley blind, the newspaper said, and it quoted a source saying: “Huntley never recovered from the battering and never stood much of a chance of doing so.”

Murderer and rapist Anthony Russell, 43, reportedly shouted “I’ve done it, I’ve done it” after Huntley was attacked in the recycling area of the prison.

