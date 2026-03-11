Huntley had his life support switched off by doctors over the weekend after sustaining a brain injury

A petition calling for the government to axe funding for Huntley's funeral has surpassed 40,000 signatures. Picture: PA, Change.Org

By Henry Moore

A petition calling for David Lammy to axe the £3,000 in public money that could be spent on Soham killer Ian Huntley’s funeral has surpassed 40,000 signatures.

Huntley died in hospital last week after suffering a severe brain trauma in an attack at HMP Frankland, Durham, on February 26. The former school caretaker, who murdered two 10-year-old schoolgirls in Soham, had his life support turned off on Friday in the wake of the attack. Because the killer died in police custody, some reports have claimed HMP Franland could be forced to spend up to £3,000 in taxpayer money towards "reasonable funeral expenses" and a memorial service.

HMP Frankland where the 52-year-old suffered a severe brain trauma. Picture: Alamy

A petition calling “on the government to waive the standard death-in-custody provisions in this case” has garnered massive support since Huntley’s death, gaining over 40,000 signatures. It reads: “Even Huntley's own daughter, Samantha Bryan, has made clear she does not believe he deserves a funeral or a grave. “She is not alone. The families of Holly and Jessica have carried the weight of his crimes for over two decades. “To use taxpayers' money, however modest the sum, to mark his passing with ceremony or dignity sends entirely the wrong message to those families, and to the public.” The petition also calls on the Government to review the policy of providing public money for funerals of criminals. It comes after A 43-year-old man was charged with Huntley’s murder. On Tuesday, a spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “A man has been charged with murder following an incident at HMP Frankland in Durham. “Emergency services were called to reports of an assault in the workshop on the morning of Thursday, February 26. “Ian Huntley, 52, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died on the morning of Saturday, March 7.

The former school caretaker, who murdered two 10-year-old schoolgirls in Soham, had his life support was turned off in the wake of the attack on Saturday. Picture: Police Handout

“Anthony Russell, 43, of HMP Frankland, has been charged with murder and will appear via video link at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 11.” Huntley was convicted of murdering 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002. The inmate, who was being held at HMP Frankland, had been kept on life support in hospital after being hit repeatedly over the head by an inmate armed with a metal bar. Huntley’s life support was eventually switched off at lunchtime on Friday after brain tests showed he was in a vegetative state. Russell will appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday afternoon via a videolink.

Huntley’s life support was eventually switched off at lunchtime on Friday after brain tests showed he was in a vegetative state. Picture: Handout