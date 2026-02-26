The murderer, 52, was left fighting for his life after being bludgeoned by another inmate at HMP Frankland in County Durham at around 9am on Thursday

By Frankie Elliott

Child killer Ian Huntley was left 'lying in a pool of blood' after being battered unconscious in a brutal jail attack.

The murderer, 52, was left fighting for his life after being bludgeoned by another inmate at HMP Frankland in County Durham at around 9am on Thursday. Sources told The Sun that Huntely was air-lifted to hospital from his prison wing at around 9am and his condition was "touch and go”. Read more: Woman jailed after sleeping next to partner's decomposing body Read more: Moment 'brazen' fly-tipper dumps lorry load of rubbish on residential street as incidents soar to record levels

Huntley's beating comes after former Lostprophets singer and child sex offender Ian Watkins was killed in an attack at Wakefield Prison last October. He has been attacked behind bars at least three times since he was sentence to serve life for the murders of 10-year-old girls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002. Huntley, one of Britain’s most infamous killers, is housed in the high-security prison alongside Sarah Everard’s murderer Wayne Couzens, serial killer Levi Bellfield and Facebook Killer Peter Chapman. In 2018, a violent convict tried to slit Huntley's throat, eight years after armed robber Damien Fowkes slashed his throat and put him in hospital. Murderer Mark Hobson also threw boiling water over him in Wakefield Prison in 2005. Discussing the latest attack, a Prison Service spokesperson said: "A prisoner is receiving treatment after an incident at HMP Frankland on Thursday morning. "It would be inappropriate to comment further while police investigate."

