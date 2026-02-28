Ian Huntley's suspected attacker has been named reportedly as Anthony Russell. Picture: Alamy

Soham killer Ian Huntley’s condition remains serious 48 hours after he was attacked by another inmate at HMP Frankland.

Soham killer Ian Huntley was left seriously injured by a fellow inmate after he was attacked in the workshop of a maximum-security jail by an inmate with a metal bar. On Saturday morning, Durham Constabulary said there had been no change in his condition in hospital overnight. A spokesperson said: “The 52-year-old man remains in hospital in a serious condition, there have been no changes overnight.” Former school caretaker Huntley killed 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman after they left a family barbecue to buy sweets in Soham, Cambridgeshire, on 4 August 2002, then dumped their bodies in a ditch. Read more: ⁠Ian Huntley has 'five per cent chance' of survival after his head was split by spiked metal pole in brutal prison attack ⁠Twisted triple murderer who 'bludgeoned' child killer Ian Huntley in prison attack

Holly Wells (left) and Jessica Chapman, both 10, whose murders in Soham, Cambridgeshire, on 4 August 2002 shocked the country. Picture: PA

According to reports, triple killer Anthony Russell allegedly shouted “I’ve done it, I’ve done it” after Huntley was repeatedly smashed over the head with the makeshift weapon at HMP Frankland, Durham, on Thursday morning. The force declined to identify the suspect but said on Thursday that a man in his mid-40s had been detained at the prison but had not yet been arrested. Anthony Russell was sentenced to a whole life tariff in 2021 for the murders of Julie Williams, 58, and her son David Williams, 32, at separate flats in Coventry, and pregnant 31-year-old Nicole McGregor, who was found in woodland near Leamington Spa three days later. Russell was also convicted of the rape of Ms McGregor.

The prisoner suspected of attacking Ian Huntley, Anthony Russel is a triple killer who raped a pregnant woman before strangling her during a week-long murder spree. Picture: PA

Thursday’s assault was the latest attempt on Huntley’s life and he was thought to have been kept under close observation to prevent similar attacks. In 2010, robber Damien Fowkes slashed him with a home-made weapon, causing a “severe, gaping cut to the left side of his neck” with a 7in (18cm) wound which required 21 stitches. Fowkes asked a prison officer: “Is he dead? I hope so.”

Huntley will not be eligible for parole until 2042. Picture: Alamy