Ian Huntley's suspected attacker has been named reportedly as Anthony Russell. Picture: Shutterstock/WMP

By Flaminia Luck

Ian Huntley's suspected prison attacker has been named and pictured for the first time.

The murderer, 52, was left fighting for his life after being attacked at HMP Frankland in County Durham at around 9am on Thursday. Sources told The Sun Huntley was air-lifted to hospital from his prison wing after being "bludgeoned" and found "lying in a pool of his own blood". His attacker has been named as Anthony Russell, according to multiple prison sources, a triple killer who once raped a pregnant woman. Russell strangled Nicole McGregor, 31, to death before dumping her body in woodland near Leamington Spa. He also murdered Julie Williams, 58, and her son David, 32, during a week-long crime spree in October 2020.

Pregnant Nicole McGregor, 31, was raped and strangled by Anthony Russell. Picture: West Midlands Police

Julie Williams, 58, and her son David, 32, were killed by Russell. Picture: West Midlands Police

'Evil' Russell, from Coventry, strangled Mr Williams with a lanyard and left the body under his bed, where it was found by police five days later, covered in 87 injuries. He then strangled his mother in an attack that saw her hit five times on the head and neck, prosecutors said, and left with 113 separate injuries. The killer was eventually the subject of a national manhunt and fled Leamington Spa by stealing a car from a pensioner. Russell rang the 78-year-old man's doorbell asking for directions and when the victim was distracted, he hit him over the head from behind with a brick, leaving him with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain. Police previously described Russell as an "evil" and extremely dangerous individual.

Anthony Russell is serving a life sentence behind bars. Picture: West Midlands Police

A prison source told the Daily Mail: 'Huntley was working in waste management with other prisoners from Wing A, the segregated wing for prisoners who can't be in the normal jail population for their own protection. "The other prisoner got a metal bar from the waste metal crates and smashed Huntley three times in the head with it. It was a very, very serious injury, having been struck on the skull like that." It is believed a fight broke out between the two prisoners, before Russell swung at Huntley with the metal pole, hitting him with such force that part of the bar was lodged inside of him. Despite officers fearing Huntley had died due to the extent of his injuries and concerns he was 'not breathing', paramedics put him in a medically induced coma and transport him to hospital. He is said to remain there in a critical condition.

Ian Huntley is in a critical condition. Picture: PA

Huntley is currently serving a life sentence for murdering Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in Soham, Cambridgeshire, in 2002. School friends Holly and Jessica vanished after leaving a family barbecue to go and buy some sweets. They were lured into the home of school caretaker Huntley, who murdered them before disposing of their bodies in a ditch. Following a widespread police search, their bodies were found a week later near an airbase, 12 miles from Soham. Suspicions were raised about Huntley after he gave detailed interviews to the press about the girls, and he appeared to take an unusual interest in the case.

School friends Holly and Jessica vanished after leaving a family barbecue in Soham, Cambridgeshire, to go and buy some sweets. Picture: LBC

His chilling responses to questions led journalists to raise concerns with the police. Huntley was convicted in 2003 after pleading not guilty. His then fiancee Maxine Carr, a teaching assistant at Holly and Jessica's school in the Cambridgeshire town, was given a three-and-a-half year sentence for perverting the course of justice by giving Huntley a false alibi. She infamously turned on Huntley as he sat in the dock during his murder trial, describing him as “that thing in the box”. She was granted a lifelong anonymity order in 2005, which protects her new identity indefinitely.

HMP Frankland in County Durham. Picture: Alamy