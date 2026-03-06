The killer was reportedly "bludgeoned" 15 times at HMP Frankland last week

Ian Huntley is said to have been left blind and highly unlikely to survive prison attack. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Ian Huntley has been left blind and is "highly unlikely" to survive after having his head split by a metal pole by an inmate at HMP Frankland.

Huntley, 52, is on life support over a week after he was left seriously injured in a workshop of the maximum-security jail in County Durham. He is now believed to have been declared blind after being struck in the eyes and suffering brain trauma, The Sun reports. A source told the publication: "It is now looking like he will not pull through, barring a miracle. Huntley never recovered from the battering and never stood much of a chance of doing so." Read more: Soham murderer Ian Huntley 'unrecognisable' and remains in serious condition after being 'bludgeoned 15 times' Read more: Ian Huntley has 'five per cent chance' of survival after his head was split by spiked metal pole in brutal prison attack

HMP Frankland in County Durham, where Soham killer Ian Huntley suffered serious injuries. Picture: Alamy

"His condition has not really improved since day one despite the best efforts of doctors. It looks like it’s only a matter of time.“It could be days, it could be weeks. "It is probably for the best." Huntley's mother Lynda previously told friends he was left "unrecognisable" as a result of his injuries. A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said last week that Huntley remained in a "serious condition." 'Serious condition' Another source told The Sun: "The medics have worked wonders in keeping him alive so long and have to treat every patient the same. "They have been doing brain stem tests and they don’t look good for Huntley. "If by some miracle, he does survive he is likely to be blind and there won’t be much of him left."

The prisoner suspected of attacking Ian Huntley, Anthony Russell. Picture: PA