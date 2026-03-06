Ian Huntley 'left blinded' and 'highly unlikely' to survive brutal prison attack
The killer was reportedly "bludgeoned" 15 times at HMP Frankland last week
Ian Huntley has been left blind and is "highly unlikely" to survive after having his head split by a metal pole by an inmate at HMP Frankland.
Huntley, 52, is on life support over a week after he was left seriously injured in a workshop of the maximum-security jail in County Durham.
He is now believed to have been declared blind after being struck in the eyes and suffering brain trauma, The Sun reports.
A source told the publication: "It is now looking like he will not pull through, barring a miracle. Huntley never recovered from the battering and never stood much of a chance of doing so."
"His condition has not really improved since day one despite the best efforts of doctors. It looks like it’s only a matter of time.“It could be days, it could be weeks.
"It is probably for the best."
Huntley's mother Lynda previously told friends he was left "unrecognisable" as a result of his injuries.
A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said last week that Huntley remained in a "serious condition."
'Serious condition'
Another source told The Sun: "The medics have worked wonders in keeping him alive so long and have to treat every patient the same.
"They have been doing brain stem tests and they don’t look good for Huntley.
"If by some miracle, he does survive he is likely to be blind and there won’t be much of him left."
Former school caretaker Huntley killed 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman after they left a family barbecue to buy sweets in Soham, Cambridgeshire, on 4 August 2002, then dumped their bodies in a ditch.
He is serving a life sentence with a recommendation that he serve at least 40 years for the killings.
The force declined to identify the suspect but said on that a man in his mid-40s had been detained at the prison.
Triple killer Anthony Russell is believed to have carried out the attack.
He allegedly shouted "I’ve done it, I’ve done it" after he repeatedly smashed Huntley over the head with the makeshift weapon last month.
Russell was sentenced to a whole life tariff in 2021 for the murders of Julie Williams, 58, and her son David Williams, 32, at separate flats in Coventry, and pregnant 31-year-old Nicole McGregor, who was found in woodland near Leamington Spa three days later.