Anthony Russell appeared remotely at Teesside Crown Court where he thanked a judge at the end of the hearing

Huntley was attacked at HMP Frankland last month. Picture: Handout

By Alex Storey

A prison inmate accused of murdering Soham killer Ian Huntley has appeared before a Crown Court judge.

Anthony Russell sat at a table in a conference room as he followed proceedings via a video-link at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday. The 43-year-old is charged with murdering Huntley, 52, who died after being attacked with a metal bar at a workshop at the maximum security HMP Frankland on February 26. Huntley was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, where he died on Saturday morning. Read more: Petition to block public funding for Ian Huntley's funeral gathers over 40,000 signatures Read more: Ian Huntley's daughter says he 'does not deserve a funeral' and 'will burn in hell' after Soham killer dies following prison attack

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Anthony Russell appearing via video link at an earlier magistrates court hearing. Picture: Alamy

Durham Constabulary announced on Tuesday that Russell had been charged with murder. During the hearing before Judge Francis Laird KC, Russell confirmed his name and date of birth but was not asked to enter a plea and was told there will be a pre-trial preparation hearing on April 24 at Newcastle Crown Court. The judge confirmed with Tyrone Smith KC, defending, that Russell was on the link and cooperating fully with the proceedings. Concluding the hearing, Judge Laird said: "Mr Russell, that is the end of the case today.“

HMP Frankland in County Durham, where Soham killer Ian Huntley suffered fatal injuries. Picture: Alamy