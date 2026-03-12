Prison inmate accused of murdering Ian Huntley appears before Crown Court
Anthony Russell appeared remotely at Teesside Crown Court where he thanked a judge at the end of the hearing
A prison inmate accused of murdering Soham killer Ian Huntley has appeared before a Crown Court judge.
Anthony Russell sat at a table in a conference room as he followed proceedings via a video-link at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday.
The 43-year-old is charged with murdering Huntley, 52, who died after being attacked with a metal bar at a workshop at the maximum security HMP Frankland on February 26.
Huntley was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, where he died on Saturday morning.
Durham Constabulary announced on Tuesday that Russell had been charged with murder.
During the hearing before Judge Francis Laird KC, Russell confirmed his name and date of birth but was not asked to enter a plea and was told there will be a pre-trial preparation hearing on April 24 at Newcastle Crown Court.
The judge confirmed with Tyrone Smith KC, defending, that Russell was on the link and cooperating fully with the proceedings.
Concluding the hearing, Judge Laird said: "Mr Russell, that is the end of the case today.“
"You will next be before the court on April 24 and I direct you may attend that hearing remotely. If your lawyers feel there is merit in you being at Newcastle Crown Court then they will be at liberty to apply to the court administratively to ensure your attendance at that hearing."
Russell replied: "Thank you."
Huntley was serving a life sentence for the 2002 murders of ten-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman.
The ex-school caretaker killed the best friends after they left a family barbecue to buy sweets in Soham, Cambridgeshire, on August 4 2002.
He denied murdering the girls but was convicted after a trial at the Old Bailey in 2003.
He was jailed for life with a recommended minimum term of 40 years.