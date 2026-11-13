Ian McKellen backs project to bring live theatre to youngsters across country
The funding will help more than 100,000 children and young people across the country get the chance to experience live theatre
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Sir Ian McKellen said live theatre has become “increasingly costly” as he spoke about a new £15 million project by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport for the National Theatre.
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The funding will help more than 100,000 children and young people across the country get the chance to experience live theatre, many for the first time.
As part of the funding, a new four-year partnership involving theatres from every English region will combine National Theatre productions and school tours with new participation, enrichment and skills programmes.
The partners will offer thousands of subsidised £10 tickets to make performances affordable for young people, and productions specifically designed for young audiences will tour to 400 schools across the country.
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Sir Ian said: “It is appropriate that a National Theatre should live up to its name by taking their work round the country.
“For young audiences living far away from the NT’s London headquarters, here is a chance to see them close to home and get involved.
“If this means that theatre-going becomes a habit rather than an occasional adventure, hurrah.
“Live theatre has been available in this country ever since the birth of modern drama.
“It is increasingly costly, so it’s encouraging to all of us who care about the future of live theatre that central government is playing its part, supporting theatre people and our audiences.”
Heartstopper star Joe Locke said performing in theatre “opened up the world for me” as he spoke at the launch of the project.
The actor, who grew up on the Isle of Man, said: “From the age of eight to about 16, I was in that theatre more than anywhere else.
“I got to play Oliver when I was nine.
“I went on to be involved with the National Theatre Connections festival and made lots of friends there.
“As a small kid on a tiny island, theatre really opened up the world for me in a way nothing else really had.”
Children in underserved areas will be given access to play sport, explore the arts, enjoy outdoor activities and access youth clubs beyond the school gates, backed by £688 million, as part of the Prime Minister’s plan to improve the experience of growing up across the country.
In addition, a new music theatre programme will create original community productions, inspired, devised, produced and performed by local young people in their own areas, while a Skills Roadshow will bring opportunities directly to young people in areas without theatres.
The Government has also announced an additional £106 million from the Dormant Assets Scheme for the Every Child Can programme, bringing total funding to £238.5 million, to help more young people access activities beyond the school gates, from arts and culture to sport and nature.
Some £173 million will open to organisations across England in 2027, supporting more opportunities for young people to develop new skills, discover their interests and build real-life connections.
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “I am tired of being told that not everybody can or should have access to the best of what this country has to offer.
“Arts and culture gives the chance to live a richer, larger life and that chance should be afforded to every young person.”