The funding will help more than 100,000 children and young people across the country get the chance to experience live theatre

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Ian McKellen said live theatre has become “increasingly costly” as he spoke about a new £15 million project by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport for the National Theatre.

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The funding will help more than 100,000 children and young people across the country get the chance to experience live theatre, many for the first time. As part of the funding, a new four-year partnership involving theatres from every English region will combine National Theatre productions and school tours with new participation, enrichment and skills programmes. The partners will offer thousands of subsidised £10 tickets to make performances affordable for young people, and productions specifically designed for young audiences will tour to 400 schools across the country. Read more: Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor, 66, retires from band after health update Read more: Microsoft outages continue as tech giant works to restore services

Actors Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart perform a dance during curtain call at the opening night of "Waiting For Godot" at the Cort Theatre on November 24, 2013. Picture: J. Countess/Getty

Sir Ian said: “It is appropriate that a National Theatre should live up to its name by taking their work round the country. “For young audiences living far away from the NT’s London headquarters, here is a chance to see them close to home and get involved. “If this means that theatre-going becomes a habit rather than an occasional adventure, hurrah. “Live theatre has been available in this country ever since the birth of modern drama. “It is increasingly costly, so it’s encouraging to all of us who care about the future of live theatre that central government is playing its part, supporting theatre people and our audiences.”

Actor Joe Locke Makes Broadway Debut in "Sweeney Todd". Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Heartstopper star Joe Locke said performing in theatre “opened up the world for me” as he spoke at the launch of the project. The actor, who grew up on the Isle of Man, said: “From the age of eight to about 16, I was in that theatre more than anywhere else. “I got to play Oliver when I was nine. “I went on to be involved with the National Theatre Connections festival and made lots of friends there. “As a small kid on a tiny island, theatre really opened up the world for me in a way nothing else really had.” Children in underserved areas will be given access to play sport, explore the arts, enjoy outdoor activities and access youth clubs beyond the school gates, backed by £688 million, as part of the Prime Minister’s plan to improve the experience of growing up across the country.

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy arrives at Downing Street. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty