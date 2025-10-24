Former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins died from a stab wound to the neck, an inquest opening has heard.

Disgraced rock star Watkins, 48, died after an alleged attack at HMP Wakefield, where he was serving a 29-year sentence for child sexual offences.

On Friday an inquest into Watkins’ death was opened and adjourned at Wakefield Coroner’s Court.

Coroner Oliver Longstaff said Watkins, who was referred to by his full name of Ian David Karslake Watkins during the brief hearing, was pronounced dead at the West Yorkshire jail on October 11 by an attending doctor, and was formally identified by a prison officer.

Mr Longstaff said paramedics were called to the prison, where Watkins was a serving prisoner, “following a report he had been stabbed in the neck”.

