Watch: Moment alleged killer of Ian Watkins asks to play sudoku after prison stabbing
This is the chilling moment one of the alleged killers of Ian Watkins asks to play sudoku moments after stabbing the former Lostprophets frontman.
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The disgraced singer was attacked in his cell at high-security HMP Wakefield on October 11 last year.
Leeds Crown Court has heard Rico Gedel, 25, stabbed Watkins to death and Samuel Dodsworth, 44, helped him by disposing of the knife afterwards.
Body-worn video footage shows Gedel telling prison officers that “people die every day” in the aftermath of the attack, and that he wants to do sudoku.
Watkins was jailed for 29 years in December 2013, with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences – including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.
Prosecutors say both men are guilty of murder because Gedel carried out the attack and Dodsworth knew it was going to happen and assisted him.
Jurors heard that in his interview with police, Dodsworth said he was not involved in the attack and that Gedel passed him the blade after walking out of Watkins’ cell.
Gedel, who was initially referred to by police as Rashid Gedel, and Dodsworth both deny murder and possession of a makeshift knife in prison.
Read more: ‘Have a good night’s sleep lad’: Chilling words inmate tells Ian Watkins before alleged jail slashing
Read more: Moment blood-soaked Ian Watkins stumbles from jail cell with 'throat slashed' after fatal attack on Lostprophets singer
Footage also previously emerged of the paedophile former rock star stumbling from his prison cell covered in blood after having his throat slashed.
CCTV shown to the jury shows Watkins emerging from his cell covered in blood after having his jugular slashed.
Referring to the footage in Leeds Crown Court, prosecutor Tom Storey KC said: ”The footage shows Ian Watkins emerging briefly from his cell at the same time as two workmen, who were carrying out maintenance in the prison were walking towards him along the landing.
“And the footage clearly shows blood visible on the neck of the t-shirt he was wearing.
“The workmen noticed Watkins emerging from his cell. They saw that he was holding his hand to his neck, and was obviously bleeding from a wound.
“The workmen immediately signalled for staff assistance, and three prison officers who had been outside an office further along the landing ran towards Watkins’ cell.”