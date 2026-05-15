By Flaminia Luck

This is the chilling moment one of the alleged killers of Ian Watkins asks to play sudoku moments after stabbing the former Lostprophets frontman.

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The disgraced singer was attacked in his cell at high-security HMP Wakefield on October 11 last year. Leeds Crown Court has heard Rico Gedel, 25, stabbed Watkins to death and Samuel Dodsworth, 44, helped him by disposing of the knife afterwards. Body-worn video footage shows Gedel telling prison officers that “people die every day” in the aftermath of the attack, and that he wants to do sudoku. Watkins was jailed for 29 years in December 2013, with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences – including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.

Ian Watkins was attacked in his cell at high-security HMP Wakefield last year. Picture: South Wales Police

Prosecutors say both men are guilty of murder because Gedel carried out the attack and Dodsworth knew it was going to happen and assisted him. Jurors heard that in his interview with police, Dodsworth said he was not involved in the attack and that Gedel passed him the blade after walking out of Watkins’ cell. Gedel, who was initially referred to by police as Rashid Gedel, and Dodsworth both deny murder and possession of a makeshift knife in prison. Read more: ‘Have a good night’s sleep lad’: Chilling words inmate tells Ian Watkins before alleged jail slashing Read more: Moment blood-soaked Ian Watkins stumbles from jail cell with 'throat slashed' after fatal attack on Lostprophets singer

Samuel Dodsworth. Picture: Derbyshire Police

Rico Gedel. Picture: MPS