Watkins was jailed for 29 years in December 2013, with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences – including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.

By Ella Bennett

One of the two prisoners accused of murdering paedophile Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins said he disposed of the knife used in the fatal stabbing because “prison is a dog-eat-dog world” and he “had to put his own safety first”.

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The disgraced singer was attacked in his cell at high-security HMP Wakefield on October 11 last year. Leeds Crown Court has heard Rico Gedel, 25, stabbed Watkins to death and Samuel Dodsworth, 44, helped him by disposing of the knife afterwards. Prosecutors say both men are guilty of murder because Gedel carried out the attack and Dodsworth knew it was going to happen and assisted him. Jurors heard that in his interview with police, Dodsworth said he was not involved in the attack and that Gedel passed him the blade after walking out of Watkins’ cell. Read more: ‘Have a good night’s sleep lad’: Chilling words inmate tells Ian Watkins before alleged jail slashing Read more: Moment blood-soaked Ian Watkins stumbles from jail cell with 'throat slashed' after fatal attack on Lostprophets singer

Ian Watkins was attacked in his cell at high-security HMP Wakefield. Picture: South Wales Police

Dodsworth told officers he tried to give the knife back to Gedel, but panicked when he saw Watkins emerge from his cell with a large cut on his neck. He said he then wrapped the knife in some tissue from his cell and threw it in a bin. Dodsworth told officers: “If you’re a grass, you’re going to get cut up for it … when you’re in prison you look after yourself.” He went on to say: “Prison is a dog-eat-dog world in there and I have to put my own safety first. “I panicked and wrapped it in a tissue, and saw the bin and threw it in.” Dodsworth told police: “I’ve got to look over my shoulder because I’m in for a sexual offence.” He said he had never been violent in prison, adding: “The only wrongdoing I’ve ever done is hurt a woman, and that’s it.” In transcripts of the interview read in court, Dodsworth said he saw Gedel looking “suspicious” before the attack, and as if he was going to rob someone. He told police he wished he “had just moved somewhere else” at that point, adding he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.