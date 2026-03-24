A police probe has been launched after four masked and armed men allegedly attacked viral TikTok sensation the Ibiza Final Boss at a family pub.

Emergency crews descended on the venue at around 5:45pm last Friday, when the attack is said to have taken place.

Kay, 26, shot to fame after being filmed dancing while on Holiday in Ibiza.

The influencer, real name Jack Kay, was reportedly grabbed by the attackers and thrown across the bar at The Runhead in Ryton, Tyne and Wear.

Explaining how the incident unfolded, one source told the Sun: “The Ibiza Final Boss was there. Then four masked people came in with weapons and threw him across the bar.

“My mate called me when he was in there and said it’s all kicking off.

“He said everyone got locked in the pub. They must have been waiting for the police.”

Kay suffered minor injuries, Northumbria Police said.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers are appealing for information following a report of affray in Gateshead.

“At about 5.45pm on Friday, police responded to a report of a disturbance at The Runhead on Holborn Lane in Ryton.

“It was reported that four men chased another man into the premises before assaulting him.

“Officers attended the scene but none of the men including the victim were located at the scene.

“It was later confirmed that the victim – a man in his 20s –sustained a minor injury in the incident.

“Those involved are believed to be known to each other, and there is not believed to be a wider risk to the public.”

Another source added: “It’s a family type pub. It’s a decent place, a nice place – you could easily fit 200 people in there. It’s in a nice residential area.

“You’d expect families to be eating there at this time of evening. It’s something unusual for that area.”