The flooded promenade of the port on the island of Ibiza is pictured on September 30, 2025. Picture: VICENT MARI/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Two popular Spanish islands have been hit by widespread flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Gabrielle landed in the region.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Spain's national weather service AEMET warned of "torrential rains" and flooding on Ibiza and Formentera on Tuesday. Ibiza Town saw more than 254mm of rain fall within 24 hours, as of 7.30pm GMT, and Ibiza Airport recorded 174mm - the service reported that this was the rainiest day on Ibiza since 1952. 109mm of rainfall was recorded on Formentera in the same 24-hour period. Read more: Britain to be battered by 'double hurricane' as yellow weather warning comes into effect Read more: South African ambassador 'plunges to his death' from the 22nd floor of luxury Paris hotel

A Local Police car, on September 30, 2025, in Ibiza, Balearic Islands (Spain). Picture: Europa Press via AP

The Spanish military emergency unit (UME) was deployed to the region to provide reinforcements to the most affected regions. The Spanish Ministry of Defence wrote on X: "The @UMEgob is already deployed in #Ibiza carrying out dewatering work with a fire truck and a portable pump, in this case, on the Paseo 'Juan Carlos I'. "Thank you for being there, always." Residents in Ibiza and Formentera received an alert on their phones warning them to avoid travelling, stay indoors, and move to higher levels if water entered their homes.

La @UMEgob ya está desplegada en #Ibiza realizando trabajos de achique con autobomba y motobomba, en este caso, en el Paseo 'Juan Carlos I'.



💛 Gracias por estar ahí, siempre. pic.twitter.com/uBcacSdq9U — Ministerio Defensa (@Defensagob) September 30, 2025

The downpour left two people seriously injured on Ibiza and a further three with minor injuries, according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin. Ibiza Town Council said that the worst injury occurred when an elderly person fell into a drain while trying to cross the road. Tourists had to be evacuated in the Puig des Molins area when part of a hillside gave way, sending rocks crashing into two hotels.

People walk along a flooded street in Ibiza on September 30, 2025. Picture: VICENT MARI/AFP via Getty Images