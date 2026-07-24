Members of the International Criminal Court (ICC) have voted to remove Karim Khan as chief prosecutor for alleged sexual misconduct.

Eighty-two of the court’s 125 member states backed his removal after an oversight body found the British barrister had committed “serious misconduct” and a “serious breach of duty”.

The allegations centred on claims that Khan had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a junior member of staff and attempted to stop her from pursuing a complaint.

Khan, 56, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

His lawyers said he would challenge what they described as an “unlawful” and unfair decision through all available legal routes.

He was suspended last month and had been on voluntary leave since May 2025 while the allegations were investigated.

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