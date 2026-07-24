International Criminal Court dismisses top prosecutor over sexual misconduct allegations
Eighty-two of the court’s 125 member states backed his removal
Members of the International Criminal Court (ICC) have voted to remove Karim Khan as chief prosecutor for alleged sexual misconduct.
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Eighty-two of the court’s 125 member states backed his removal after an oversight body found the British barrister had committed “serious misconduct” and a “serious breach of duty”.
The allegations centred on claims that Khan had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a junior member of staff and attempted to stop her from pursuing a complaint.
Khan, 56, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
His lawyers said he would challenge what they described as an “unlawful” and unfair decision through all available legal routes.
He was suspended last month and had been on voluntary leave since May 2025 while the allegations were investigated.
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The ICC said the vote meant Khan had been removed from office with immediate effect, beginning the process of appointing a replacement.
A new prosecutor is not expected to be elected until next year.
Any arrest warrants issued by the court will remain in place, as only ICC judges can withdraw them.
Khan’s removal comes at a difficult time for the court, which has faced mounting political pressure following its pursuit of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes linked to the war in Gaza.
The US, which is not an ICC member, has imposed sanctions on Khan and other court officials, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio has renewed calls for action against the tribunal.