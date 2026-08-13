The gloves, manufactured by Compliant Technologies LLC, have on occasion been used by select jails and police departments.

Plans could see ICE 'spend up to $20 million' on arming agents with 'barbed' gloves capable of delivering electric shocks. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Plans are afoot to equip ICE agents with 'taser-style' gloves capable of delivering electric shocks as part of a planned $20million rollout - a move that has left some civil rights advocates alarmed.

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The devices, dubbed the G.L.O.V.E. (Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter), are manufactured by Compliant Technologies LLC of Lexington, Kentucky. Under new proposals first reported by AP, the contracts could see Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers handed the specially designed systems, which contain a switch allowing officers to activate 'electrical mode'. Described as “conductive distraction and de-escalation devices”, the gloves awarded as part of a government contract are set to cost up to $20 million (£14.8m). Unlike a taser, which uses sharp barbs embedded in the skin to form a complete circuit before delivering a shock of up to 50,000 volts, the new gloves do not embed themselves under the skin. Read more: Trump ally Karoline Leavitt to leave role as White House press secretary Read more: Trump says US has 'total control' over Strait of Hormuz - as Iran says no progress on peace deal

An ICE agent watches the crowd from his car in Newark, N.J. - as proposed plans to arm agents with the electric gloves emerges. Picture: Alamy

The DHS said in a statement: "ICE is constantly assessing the needs of our officers in the field to ensure they have the tools and equipment necessary to safely arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens from our country." According to the manufacturer, the gloves have already been used in some jails around the US and utilised by several police departments. Described as aiding the process of bringing non-compliant detainees into custody, Lt Butch Gallion, an administrator at Hawkins County jail in Tennessee, says the devices are a "pain deterrent". "We may or may not deploy them. It just depends on how they act. When you push the button to turn them on there's a light that displays.

Plans are afoot to equip ICE agents with 'barbed' gloves capable of delivering electric shocks as part of a planned $20million rollout. Picture: Compliant Technologies LLC