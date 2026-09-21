The ICE agent shot him during a brief pursuit on foot shortly before 1pm, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said

Law enforcement monitor a vehicle that was shot at by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on September 20, 2026 in Austin, Texas. Picture: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and wounded a man in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, city officials said, adding that the man was in serious but stable condition.

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The man was shot in the torso and taken to a local hospital, officials told reporters at a press conference. The ICE agent shot him during a brief pursuit on foot shortly before 1pm, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said. The shooting occurred following a traffic stop. Immigration attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch identified the victim to multiple news outlets as Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, 28, and posted on social media that she is representing his family. Read more: Trump announces triumphal arch will contain drones and snipers Read more: Putin's party set to win wartime elections - after Ukraine launched drone blitz on polling day

People protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers on September 20, 2026 in Austin, Texas. Picture: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Lincoln-Goldfinch said he was released from the hospital on Sunday into the apparent custody of ICE. Perez is an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela, a law enforcement source told CNN. Lincoln-Goldfinch told the Texas Tribune that her client entered the United States legally. ICE and the US Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment. City officials did not identify the man who was shot, and said they did not know the identity of the ICE agent involved.

A federal agent walks past vehicle with a damaged door and bullet holes in a broken window after an I.C.E. shooting at the intersection of Anderson Square and Research Boulevard. Picture: Getty

Austin Police Chief Davis said she had not been briefed yet by federal officials and had few details about the incident. The shooting is the latest in a series of incidents involving ICE, which has become the face of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and whose actions have drawn scrutiny and calls for accountability from rights advocates. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, a Democrat, said he wants city police involved in the investigation, with the additional participation of the Texas Rangers. “From my perspective, the credibility of ICE doing some form of an investigation just by itself and excluding others would not be appropriate,” Watson said, adding that he is angry about the shooting but not surprised by it.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer walks the scene of the scene of an I.C.E. shooting at the intersection of Anderson Square and Research Boulevard. Picture: Getty

ICE recently started detaining more people in Austin, Watson and US Representative Greg Casar, a Texas Democrat, said. "Just a few weeks ago, as we saw the ICE surge come to Austin, especially to North Central Austin, I and others said that ICE needed to leave before someone was shot," said Casar, whose district includes parts of Austin. Local TV news coverage on Sunday afternoon showed protesters gathered across the street from a blue Toyota Corolla that had sustained damage to the passenger-side door, as ICE agents stood nearby. Rights advocates say the federal immigration crackdown under President Donald Trump violates free speech and due process rights. Trump defends his actions by saying he aims to improve domestic security.

ICE Shooting In Austin, Texas Leaves One Injured. Picture: Brandon Bell/Getty Images