Federal agent Jonathan Ross was left with stitches and abrasions after trying to aprehend a driver in Minnesota

Jonathan Ross has been identified as the ICE agent who fatally shot a poet and mother during an immigration raid. Picture: Facebook

By Jacob Paul

Jonathan Ross has been identified as the ICE agent who shot and killed a 37-year-old mother in Minneapolis.

Renee Nicole Good died at the wheel of her SUV after Ross fired three fatal shots on Wednesday. Footage shows the mother, whom Vice President JD Vance has branded a “left-wing domestic terrorist”, seemingly attempting to drive away from the ICE agent when he opened fire. Federal agent Ross has nearly two decades of service in Border Patrol and has been a deportation officer with ICE since 2015. Last June, Ross was seriously injured when he was dragged by a fleeing suspect's vehicle during an arrest attempt in Bloomington, Minnesota, it has emerged. ICE officers tried to pull over Roberto Carlos Muñoz-Guatemala, who had previously been “arrested for domestic assault and convicted of sex crimes against an underage teenager”, during a traffic stop, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Read more: Two people shot by federal border control agents in Portland just days after mother killed by ICE in Minneapolis Read more: Clashes erupt between federal officers and protesters in Minneapolis after woman killed by ICE

Renee Nicole Good, 37, died at the wheel of her SUV which she has been alleged to have been driving towards an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook/ODU English Department

When he refused to comply, Ross broke his car window and reached inside before his arm got arm stuck, court records reveal. As the suspect attempted to drive away he allegedly dragged Ross, leaving the officer with abrasions and requiring stitches, according to court documents. Muñoz-Guatemala was later convicted over the incident. At a press conference on Thursday, DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said Ross was picked for ICE’s Special Response Team, which requires 30 hours of “tryouts,” a basic operator course and “continuous and ongoing training in several specialized skills, including breaching techniques, perimeter control, advanced firearms training, hostage rescue, and more.” The dragging incident came seven months before Ross' fatal shooting of Ms Good in Minnesota. Protests have broken across the United States in the wave of the 37-year-old mother's killing, with two people shot by federal agents in Portland, Oregon as chaos erupts. The Department of Homeland Security said that Ms Good was shot by Ross ICE agent after she reportedly tried to "weaponise her vehicle." Video footage of the incident has emerged on social media which shows a separate officer approach the passenger side on foot before the car appears to attempt to move away. Another armed agent then fires his gun three times towards the car.

WARNING: Distressing video contains strong language

🚨WATCH: Video of the ICE Shooting of a woman in Minneapolis.



ICE says she tried to run them over.



pic.twitter.com/R0LKSIv7Au — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) January 7, 2026

Despite criticism from the Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, President Trump defended the shooting which occurred during an operation which have become his administration's trademark tactic at reducing illegal immigration. Trump's Department of Homeland Security deployed more than 2,000 ICE agents to Minneapolis as part of the largest operation since he nearly doubled the agency's budget with his 'Big Beautiful Bill' in 2025. It follows similar operations in Washington DC and Chicago which the White House says is to clean up crime and deport illegal immigrants. In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: "The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, wilfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defence." After the shooting, protests have descended upon the scene, as well as other major city's, to protest against ICE's actions. In Minneapolis, protesters were doused with an unknown chemical spray by law enforcement. Protests broke out in New York with placards seen accusing ICE of being "Trump's Gestapo" in reference to the Nazi's secret police.

ICE shooting kills woman in US state of Minnesota. Picture: Getty

Ms Good's car has been pictured with a bullet hole in the windshield and blood on the driver side headrest. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mayor Frey told ICE agents to get "the f*** out of Minneapolis." He said: "We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety and you're doing exactly the opposite." In a statement, Trump's Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said the woman "weaponised her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them." The full statement from Ms McLaughlin read: "ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponised her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism. "An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. "He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased.

After the shooting, protests have descended upon the scene, as well as other major city's, to protest against ICE's actions. Picture: Getty

In Minneapolis, protesters were doused with an unknown chemical spray by law enforcement. Picture: Alamy

Protesters against ICE have descended on the scene of the shooting. Picture: Alamy

Federal law enforcement officers are posted at the scene of the shooting. Picture: Alamy

"The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries. This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonisation of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement." She added: "These men and women who are simply enforcing the law on the books are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats. "This is an evolving situation, and we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE agents to get "the f*** out" of the city in a news conference. Picture: Getty

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz suggested he is preparing to call up the state's National Guard in response to the shooting (file photo). Picture: Getty