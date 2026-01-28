ICE agents in Minneapolis have sparked a diplomatic row after armed officers were filmed attempting to force entry to the Ecuadorian consulate.

The masked agents attempted to gain access to Ecuador's diplomatic headquarters in Minneapolis on Wednesday - a location protected under international law.

Footage emerging online shows consulate officials identifying the masked agents outside the building, before one official is seen running towards the door and blocking the Immigration and Customs Control Service (ICE) agents from accessing the building.

"Eh, eh, eh, eh, this is a consulate! You are not allowed in here!" the consulate official can be heard shouting, as multiple agents gather on the street outside.

The ICE agent can then be heard shouting: "Get back! Get back! If you touch me I will grab you!".

The ministry “immediately submitted a note of protest to the United States Embassy in Ecuador to ensure that acts of this nature are not repeated at any of Ecuador’s consular offices in the United States,” it said in a statement released to the Washington Post.

The incident appears to be the latest overreach by ICE, as tensions continue to simmer in Minnesota following the fatal shooting of intensive care nurse Alex Pretti by immigration agents.

Read more: Trump vows to 'de-escalate' after fatal ICE shootings in Minnesota spark national outrage

Read more: Melania Trump issues plea for unity after fatal ICE shooting as she urges people to protest ‘in peace’