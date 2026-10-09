"This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation," Mayor Mamdani said

Law enforcement officers and federal agents gather near vehicles, including a marked police unit and a U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) jacket-clad officer, at the scene of a shooting on Marble Hill Avenue near West 225th Street in the Bronx. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

US immigration agents shot and wounded a man on Thursday in his car with a child present in New York City, according to the mayor, city police and eyewitnesses.

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"Early reports indicate agents surrounded (the man) and a 5-year-old child in his car before firing multiple rounds," New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a statement. The mayor said the child was believed to have been physically unharmed. "This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation," Mamdani said, adding he planned to speak to President Donald Trump and "demand that he ends all ICE enforcement actions in our city. I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorise our communities." Read more: US will livestream firing squad execution of former soldier who killed 13 at Texas base in revenge for Middle East wars Read more: Former police officer arrested after LBC grooming probe as survivor speaks of being 'hunted down on social media'

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks to the press to give an update about the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shooting in the Bronx. Picture: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty

The Department of Homeland Security, ICE's parent agency, said in a statement that ICE officers were conducting a "targeted enforcement operation" in the Bronx, New York, to arrest a man from the Dominican Republic with a prior criminal conviction. "During the incident, an ICE officer discharged his weapon and the criminal illegal alien was injured," DHS said, adding that ICE officers rendered immediate aid. "The individual is alive and at a local hospital." The shooting occurred at around 4pm ET, DHS said. Working at a restaurant near the shooting, Pedro Almarez said he heard shots fired and went outside to see several officers wearing ICE attire at the scene.