ICE agents tackle and detain non-verbal high school student as 'frightening' encounter leaves him requiring surgery
The student, who has limited verbal communication, had reportedly worked for a long time to build the confidence to walk by himself to school and is now fearful of returning to school.
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A 20-year-old high school student with special needs was violently detained by ICE agents on Wednesday morning, according to local officials.
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The student, who has limited verbal communication and is on an individualised education program, was walking to school around 7 am when he was tackled from behind by two federal immigration agents.
The Santa Maria High School student and U.S. citizen was then questioned about his citizenship status and restrained in the agents’ vehicle.
He was eventually released and walked to school, where an ambulance was called to take him to the hospital, according to Santa Maria City Councilmember Gloria Soto.
The 20-year-old underwent surgery for injuries to his wrist, she confirmed, and suffered bruises and lacerations.
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Security footage was obtained from a local grocery store, which confirmed that the people who detained him were U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, said Soto.
According to an ICE spokesperson, the agents were conducting a targeted enforcement operation in Santa Maria “when they encountered an individual they believed matched the description of the criminal illegal alien target.”
The statement went on: “When the individual resisted officers, refused lawful commands, and assumed a fighting stance with clenched fists, they relied on their training to safely control the situation until they could confirm his identity, whereupon he was released.”
The spokesperson went on to say that claims that the student had bones broken are false because “he never requested medical assistance.”
The student had reportedly worked for a long time to build the confidence to walk by himself to school and is now fearful of returning to school, according to Glenn Goldin, a retired special education teacher at Santa Maria High who mentors the student.
Goldin told the LA Times that he saw a black car pull up and kept walking, that the agents were masked and didn’t announce who they were but were wearing vests that said “POLICE ICE.”
“He told them repeatedly that the handcuffs were too tight and they were hurting him,” Goldin said.
Goldin said the student does not have any family and lives in a group home for adults with developmental disabilities.
After being released by agents, the student walked to school, crying and in pain, where he was spotted by his teacher, who saw him and dialled 911, Goldin said.
“He was so scared,” Goldin recalled the student telling him. “He thought they were going to kill him. He thought he was going to die.”
Soto accused the officers of racially profiling the student and has called for an independent investigation into the incident. LBC has contacted ICE for comment.