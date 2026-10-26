The student, who has limited verbal communication, had reportedly worked for a long time to build the confidence to walk by himself to school and is now fearful of returning to school.

A 20-year-old high school student with special needs was violently detained by ICE agents on Wednesday morning, according to local officials. Picture: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty

By Georgia Bell

A 20-year-old high school student with special needs was violently detained by ICE agents on Wednesday morning, according to local officials.

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The student, who has limited verbal communication and is on an individualised education program, was walking to school around 7 am when he was tackled from behind by two federal immigration agents. The Santa Maria High School student and U.S. citizen was then questioned about his citizenship status and restrained in the agents’ vehicle. He was eventually released and walked to school, where an ambulance was called to take him to the hospital, according to Santa Maria City Councilmember Gloria Soto. The 20-year-old underwent surgery for injuries to his wrist, she confirmed, and suffered bruises and lacerations. Read more: US officials defend ICE agents after man shot in car with young child Read more: 'Unconscionable and incredibly serious': ICE agents shoot New York City man in car with child present

The agents were reportedly masked and didn’t announce who they were but were wearing vests that said 'POLICE ICE'. Picture: David Dee Delgado/Getty

Security footage was obtained from a local grocery store, which confirmed that the people who detained him were U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, said Soto. According to an ICE spokesperson, the agents were conducting a targeted enforcement operation in Santa Maria “when they encountered an individual they believed matched the description of the criminal illegal alien target.” The statement went on: “When the individual resisted officers, refused lawful commands, and assumed a fighting stance with clenched fists, they relied on their training to safely control the situation until they could confirm his identity, whereupon he was released.” The spokesperson went on to say that claims that the student had bones broken are false because “he never requested medical assistance.” The student had reportedly worked for a long time to build the confidence to walk by himself to school and is now fearful of returning to school, according to Glenn Goldin, a retired special education teacher at Santa Maria High who mentors the student.

The ICE spokesperson went on to say that claims that the student had bones broken are false because 'he never requested medical assistance'. Picture: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty