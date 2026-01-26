Reform Councillor Joseph Boam, 22, has been criticised for his support for ICE following the killing of an ICU nurse. Picture: @ReformNWL/X

By Flaminia Luck

A Reform councillor has sparked fury after showing support for ICE following the brutal shooting of nurse Alex Pretti.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joseph Boam, 22, tweeted a graphic of the US Department of Homeland Security with the words 'I Stand With Ice' on Sunday afternoon. The show of support came after the agency fatally shot the 37-year-old in a Minneapolis street on Saturday. Graphic footage taken by an onlooker showed the moment the ICU nurse was gunned down by federal agents in front of terrified protesters. So far, even Donald Trump appeared reluctant to totally defend the unnamed agent over the shooting, which saw him hit 10 times in five seconds. The death marks the second killing of an anti-ICE protester in the city in the space of a month.

Boam showing his support for ICE. Picture: @ReformExposed

Following backlash from his initial tweet, Mr Boam doubled down on his approval for the agency saying: "For the people that don’t support ICE - Are you suggesting that the UK should not enforce its immigration law? "When I said I support ICE’s work, I mean that I support the enforcement of immigration law, which is the task of Immigration Control and Enforcement aka ICE. That is what I stand by." Read more: Tensions flare in Minneapolis after ICE agent shoots man days after killing of US citizen Renee Nicole Good Read more: Two people shot by federal border control agents in Portland just days after mother killed by ICE in Minneapolis

Flowers are left at a makeshift memorial where Alex Pretti was shot dead. Picture: Getty

The 22-year-old was one of 25 Reform councillors elected to Leicestershire County Council in local elections last May. He was later removed from the position as cabinet member for adult social care. At the time, the Leicestershire Conservative group - the main opposition on the authority - branded Reform UK's local leadership a "shambles". Their leader Deborah Taylor said it was "no surprise" to her Boam "has been shown the door after just three months". She added: "He was wholly unqualified for such a critical role and lacked the experience or judgement to bring anything of value to the position.

Boam is considered a rising star in Reform. Picture: Reform UK

Last year, Hope Not Hate exposed some worrying social media posts shared by Mr Boam, as well as other figures in Reform UK. His now deleted X account, which used the name Lord Joseph Boam, he regularly tweeted and retweeted Andrew Tate, the self-proclaimed misogynist charged with rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women. According to the charity, he also retweeted messages like “Resist the Slave Mind” and tweeted, “Hello Mr Tate” with an emoji of a goat (meaning “Greatest Of All Time”) After Tate was removed from numerous social media platforms, Boam retweeted another account saying: “Andrew Tate has been banned from Instagram and Facebook. Free speech is dead. The world is dead.” LBC has approached Reform UK and Mr Boam for comment.

Protesters have gathered daily in the Twin Cities since January 7, when 37-year-old mother of three Renee Good was fatally shot. Ms Good who was killed by ICE agents as she was seen to attempt to drive away during a protest. Trump's Department of Homeland Security deployed more than 2,000 ICE agents to Minneapolis as part of the largest operation since he nearly doubled the agency's budget with his 'Big Beautiful Bill' in 2025.

Federal agents try to clear the demonstrators near a hotel using tear gas. Picture: Alamy

A member of federal agents stands amid smoke as they try to clear the demonstrators near a hotel. Picture: Alamy

Graffitis and a shattered glass window are seen while protesters participate in the "ICE OUT! Noise Demo" at a hotel in Minneapolis,. Picture: Getty