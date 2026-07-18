Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was making urgent enquiries.

Phu Nguyen, an Australian citizen, in his headshot released by ICE. Picture: X

By Alice Padgett

A man believed to be an Australian citizen has been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement after bystanders interrupted an earlier attempt to arrest him at an airport in Las Vegas.

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ICE Los Angeles said in a post on X that Phu Nguyen, 57, originally from Vietnam, had overstayed his visa. Footage shared online by filmmaker Chris Motley appears to show an attempted arrest at Harry Reid International Airport on Monday. Motley said he heard a cry for help while walking through the terminal. The video shows Nguyen shouting while a man and a woman, both wearing surgical masks, hold him on the ground and put him in handcuffs. Read More: Police chief forced to retire after Maccabi Tel Aviv supporter ban gets £58,000 payout Read More: Ten delivery workers arrested after illegal immigration working crackdown

🚨ICE Los Angeles arrested Phu Nguyen, 57, of Vietnam, at LAX, July 14. Nguyen overstayed his visa and, despite attempts by agitators to help him evade ICE officers at Las Vegas airport, was taken into custody as soon as he landed in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/UQ9lR0hEcK — ICE Los Angeles (@EROLosAngeles) July 15, 2026

Nguyen can be heard saying: “I don’t know what they’re doing.” The footage also shows an airport security officer standing between Nguyen and a growing crowd of bystanders, before the two people involved in the attempted arrest walk away, leaving handcuffs hanging from one of Nguyen’s wrists. Nguyen then says: “Where are they going?” Motley later wrote on Instagram that police arrived soon afterwards, but that Nguyen remained partially handcuffed for more than an hour. He said: “The man was checked out by a medical team before boarding his flight, thankfully he was OK and able to catch it.” ICE Los Angeles later said Nguyen had taken advantage of “attempts by agitators to help him evade ICE officers at Las Vegas airport”.