John Sandweg said the plan to make tourists hand over five years of social media history was "alarming"

By Chay Quinn

The former head of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has said he is concerned by proposals to force foreigners to hand over five years of social media history for vetting before entering the country.

John Sandweg, who served as the head of ICE under President Obama, told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that he was worried about how the information would be used. Picture: Alamy

The former official told Andrew: "I think the concern here is what is the administration going to be looking for, right? "Are they looking for this? If you have an anti-Trump views or kind of pro-Europe views, is that going to be disqualifying in terms of your ability to come in the country?" At present, travellers from more than 40 countries - including Britain - can visit the US for up to 90 days without a visa, as long as they hold an electronic travel authorisation, known as an ESTA. However, the proposed social-media requirement, put forward by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), would apply to all visitors, regardless of whether or not they need a visa. Information from the review of social media review would then be used to decide whether a traveller is granted an ESTA. It will be "mandatory" to hand over the information, and other details - including email addresses and telephone numbers used in the last five years.

The Trump administration announced the move on Wednesday. Picture: Getty