Ice cream seller stabbed repeatedly with 16cm knife in 'focused and intense' attack, court hears
An ice cream vendor was left with "catastrophic injuries" after having a 16cm knife plunged into his chest before he was repeatedly stabbed whilst lying on the ground, a court has heard.
Shazad Khan, 41, was allegedly set upon by Zaher Zaarour, 26, while he was working in Monks Park in Wembley, north-west London, on the evening of Tuesday, August 19.
Witnesses allegedly saw the defendant "pull out a large knife" from his trousers and stab Mr Khan in the "right side of his chest", before cutting his throat and repeatedly knifing the left side of his body with "severe force".
Prosecutor Jacob Hallam KC told the Old Bailey the stab wounds were "consistent with a focused and intense attack while Mr Khan was on the ground and the defendant was over him".
Zaarour, from Brent, north-west London, was arrested at his home the following day and charged with murder and possession of a blade.
Details of the incident were heard as Zaarour made his first appearance at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing before Judge Nigel Lickley KC.
Outlining the case, Mr Hallam claimed Mr Khan was in his van when he was approached by Zaarour who engaged him in a discussion.
Mr Khan then moved off but was approached again by Zaarour, leading him to get out of his van to exchange words words with him.
"Mr Khan went to his van and turned his back on the defendant and started to take off his apron," Mr Hallam said.
"The defendant pulled out a large knife, about 16cm in length and 3cm wide, which he had down his trousers.
"He reached round the front of Mr Khan and stabbed him to the right side of his chest. That blow alone caused catastrophic injuries to Mr Khan. That was caught on CCTV."
During the attack, a number of Mr Khan's ribs were fractured, the court heard.
Members of the public called emergency services, who were unable to save Mr Khan due to the "nature and number" of his injuries, Mr Hallam said.
Appearing in the dock on Wednesday, a bearded Zaarour wore a grey T-shirt and spoke only to confirm his identity.
Judge Lickley set a plea hearing for November 12 and a provisional three-week trial from April 7 next year.
Remanding into custody, the judge outlined the allegation, saying: "The incident, some which is captured on CCTV, includes it is said the first stabbing action by the defendant to the victim while the victim had his back turned to him.
"He straddled the deceased and continued to stab him multiple times, causing him catastrophic injuries so as by the time emergency services arrived, Mr Khan had died at the scene."