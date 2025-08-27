Shazad Khan (pictured) was allegedly attacked while working in Monks Park in Wembley, north-west London, on the evening of Tuesday, August 19. Picture: Met Police

By Frankie Elliott

An ice cream vendor was left with "catastrophic injuries" after having a 16cm knife plunged into his chest before he was repeatedly stabbed whilst lying on the ground, a court has heard.

Shazad Khan, 41, was allegedly set upon by Zaher Zaarour, 26, while he was working in Monks Park in Wembley, north-west London, on the evening of Tuesday, August 19. Witnesses allegedly saw the defendant "pull out a large knife" from his trousers and stab Mr Khan in the "right side of his chest", before cutting his throat and repeatedly knifing the left side of his body with "severe force". Prosecutor Jacob Hallam KC told the Old Bailey the stab wounds were "consistent with a focused and intense attack while Mr Khan was on the ground and the defendant was over him". Zaarour, from Brent, north-west London, was arrested at his home the following day and charged with murder and possession of a blade. Details of the incident were heard as Zaarour made his first appearance at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing before Judge Nigel Lickley KC.

Mr Khan then moved off but was approached again by Zaarour, leading him to get out of his van to exchange words with him. Picture: CCTV

Outlining the case, Mr Hallam claimed Mr Khan was in his van when he was approached by Zaarour who engaged him in a discussion. Mr Khan then moved off but was approached again by Zaarour, leading him to get out of his van to exchange words words with him. "Mr Khan went to his van and turned his back on the defendant and started to take off his apron," Mr Hallam said. "The defendant pulled out a large knife, about 16cm in length and 3cm wide, which he had down his trousers. "He reached round the front of Mr Khan and stabbed him to the right side of his chest. That blow alone caused catastrophic injuries to Mr Khan. That was caught on CCTV." During the attack, a number of Mr Khan's ribs were fractured, the court heard.

Members of the public called emergency services, who were unable to save Mr Khan due to the "nature and number" of his injuries. Picture: Alamy

Zaher Zaarour, 26, appearing at Willesden Magistrates' Court, London, charged with murder and possession of a bladed article. Picture: Alamy