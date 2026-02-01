Motorists are being warned of ice patches on untreated roads as temperatures plunge following Storm Chandra.

A yellow ice alert has been issued for the south-west of England, parts of Hampshire, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Met Office has issued the alert from 10pm on Sunday through to 9am Monday and also warned of the potential for fog patches.

The latest warning comes after heavy rain, snow and storms throughout January.

“With wet surfaces following recent rain and temperatures falling close to or below freezing, icy patches will be possible on untreated surfaces for a time on Sunday night into Monday morning,” a Met Office spokesman said.

“The extent of cloud cover across parts of Wales and central southern England is more uncertain, which will influence whether temperatures fall sufficiently low enough to allow ice to form.

“A few fog patches may pose an additional hazard.”

