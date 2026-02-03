ICE agents deployed in Minneapolis, Minnesota will soon receive body cameras after the killing of two US citizens.

The requirement for body cameras comes as the Trump administration faces backlash over the deaths of two American citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, after a surge of federal immigration officers entered Minneapolis on an immigration crackdown.

"Effective immediately we are deploying body cameras to every officer in the field in Minneapolis," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X on Monday.

President Donald Trump said that body cameras "generally tend to be good for law enforcement because people can't lie about what's happening".

"Generally speaking, I think it's 80% good for law enforcement," he said.

