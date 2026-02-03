ICE officers in Minneapolis to wear body cameras 'effective immediately' after shootings
The Trump administration faces backlash over the deaths of two American citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, after a surge of federal immigration officers entered Minneapolis on an immigration crackdown
ICE agents deployed in Minneapolis, Minnesota will soon receive body cameras after the killing of two US citizens.
The requirement for body cameras comes as the Trump administration faces backlash over the deaths of two American citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, after a surge of federal immigration officers entered Minneapolis on an immigration crackdown.
"Effective immediately we are deploying body cameras to every officer in the field in Minneapolis," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X on Monday.
President Donald Trump said that body cameras "generally tend to be good for law enforcement because people can't lie about what's happening".
"Generally speaking, I think it's 80% good for law enforcement," he said.
I just spoke with @RealTomHoman @ICEDirector @CBPCommissioner. Effective immediately we are deploying body cameras to every officer in the field in Minneapolis.— Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) February 2, 2026
Pretti's death was ruled a homicide by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner on January 24.
Homicide refers to the killing of a person by another person - not signifying if a crime occurred.
Monday's report by the medical examiner said Pretti had suffered "multiple gunshot wounds" fired by one or more ICE officers.
According to US Customs and Border Protection, the two agents involved in Pretti's death were wearing body cameras. They have been placed on leave, the agency said.
The US Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into his death.
Trump's administration removed Gregory Bovino, the US border patrol chief, from Minneapolis and replaced him with Tom Homan.
Last week Homan met local leaders, including Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Michael Frey, to discuss calming public tensions after the death of Pretti and Good.
Walz and Frey called for a withdrawal of federal agents entirely from Minnesota's capital.
Secretary Noem said once funding is available, the body camera programme will be expanded nationwide.
More than 3,000 federal immigration officers have been in the state of Minnesota to crack down on illegal immigration.