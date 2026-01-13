Demonstrators took to the streets of Minneapolis yet again as part of a series of protests targeting ICE, after the 37-year-old mother was shot dead by agents.

Federal agents use pepper spray against a protester holding a sign during an enforcement operation outside the Whipple Building, ICE facility in Minneapolis. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Minnesotans have once again taken to the streets in the wake of the killing of Renee Nicole Good, 37, by ICE agents - as hundreds more officers are set to be drafted in amid protests.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, identified as Jonathan Ross, fatally shot the 37-year-old on Wednesday, Jan 7, in a moment captured and widely circulated on social media. The mother's killing has led to peaceful protests around the globe highlighting what they see as ICE's excessive use of force, with stars including Mark Ruffalo and Natasha Lyonne wearing 'ICE Out' pins at Sunday night's Golden Globes ceremony. In response to the growing protests, "more officers" are set to arrive in the state, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed. "We're sending more officers today and tomorrow, they'll arrive," Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News overnight. "There will be hundreds more, in order to allow our ICE and our Border Patrol individuals that are working in Minneapolis to do so safely." It comes amid suggestions that the FBI’s inquiry into the shooting will examine Renee Good’s alleged ties to activist groups - accusations put forward by the government. Read more: Trump mulls air strikes on Iran as he announces tariff hike on those doing business with under-fire regime Read more: Britain is 'not ready for war', top army chief warns amid escalating threats from Russia

Thousands of people attended a rally and march billed as 'No war, No Kings, No ICE' in NYC as protests take place around the country. Picture: Getty

She said the officers deployed to Minneapolis would focus on immigration law breaches alongside people protesting against ICE. "We're going to continue to if they conduct violent activities against law enforcement, if they impede our operations, that's a crime, and we will hold them accountable to those consequences," Ms Noem added. The news comes as the state of Minnesota launched its bid to sue the Trump administration overnight - an attempt to block federal immigration agents from entering the state. The lawsuit sets out that ICE deployment is unconstitutional, branding it a "federal invasion". Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison said the operation had already disrupted the lives of millions of Americans and caused what she described as "chaos and violence".

Federal immigration officers are seen outside Bishop Whipple Federal Building after tear gas was deployed Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Minneapolis. Picture: Alamy

Tensions have continued to escalate over the past week after a US Border Patrol agent shot and wounded a man and woman in their car after an attempted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon. Demonstrators have since taken to the streets in Minneapolis and other US cities, including Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh and Washington, D.C., in a series of nonviolent protests called “ICE Out For Good.” The protests, which have been coordinated by several activist groups, are demanding ICE leave their cities, and are demanding accountability from officers.

Alan Watkins protests during a rally for Renee Good, who was fatally shot by ICE agents on Wednesday, Jan 7. The demonstration was one of hundreds of protests across the US over the weekend, demanding an end to large-scale deployments of ICE agents. Picture: Alamy

In Minneapolis, hundreds of local and state enforcement officers have been deployed to manage the large anti-ICE protests, with many focused on remembering Good's legacy. On Saturday, a large crowd formed in the city’s Powderhorn Park, where protesters chanted Good’s name and waved anti-ICE signs. Whilst the protests in Minneapolis have been largely peaceful, some demonstrators threw ice, snow and rocks at officers, injuring at least one officer according to police chief Brian O'Hara. At least 29 individuals were arrested on Friday over vandalisation claims.

Protesters march in Manhattan at an Anti-ICE rally following the shooting in Minneapolis. Other protests took place across the country in cities including Boston, Philadelphia, Raleigh and Washington, D.C. Picture: Alamy