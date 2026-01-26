Kristi Noem has been sidelined by US President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, has been sidelined by Donald Trump in wake of the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by ICE agents.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The ICU nurse was shot dead on Saturday, marking the second killing of an anti-ICE protester in the city in the space of a single month. Graphic footage taken by an onlooker showed the moment the 37-year-old was gunned down by federal agents in front of terrified protesters. Following the killing, Ms Noem claimed the ICE officer was acting in self-defence whereas Donald Trump appeared reluctant to totally defend the agent over the shooting, which saw him hit Pretti 10 times in five seconds. On Monday morning, it was confirmed Border Czar Tom Homan would be sent to Minnesota tonight to manage ICE operations. In a TruthSocial post, Donald Trump said: "He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. "Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me."

Tom Homan will be managing ICE Operations on the ground in Minnesota to continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. In addition, Tom will coordinate with those leading investigations into the massive, widespread fraud that has resulted in billions of… pic.twitter.com/pm552dhpxq — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 26, 2026

In a tweet, Ms Noem replied to Trump's post saying: "This is good news for peace, safety, and accountability in Minneapolis. "I have worked closely with Tom over the last year and he has been a major asset to our team— his experience and insight will help us in our wide-scale fraud investigations, which have robbed Americans, and will help us to remove even more public safety threats and violent criminal illegal aliens off the of streets of Minneapolis. "We continue to call on the leadership in Minnesota to allow for state and local partnership in our public safety mission. Thank you Mr. President." Read more: US officials defend fatal ICE shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis - as Barack Obama insists tragedy is a 'wake-up call' Read more: Family of Alex Pretti shot by federal agents in Minneapolis blast claims he was 'carrying a gun' as 'sickening lies' White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: "Tom Homan will be managing ICE Operations on the ground in Minnesota to continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. "In addition, Tom will coordinate with those leading investigations into the massive, widespread fraud that has resulted in billions of taxpayer dollars being stolen from law-abiding citizens in Minnesota."

Flowers left at a makeshift memorial where Alex Pretti was shot dead. Picture: Getty

Releasing a short statement on Sunday, the White House described the ICE agents as "heroes" who are "removing dangerous criminal illegals off our streets to protect American families." The statement added: "Meanwhile, Minnesota’s local leadership repeatedly chooses politics over the safety of law-abiding Americans." Trump said: "The Mayor and Governor are inciting insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric...LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB! "12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. "If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!"

Border Czar Tom Homan will manage ICE Operations on the ground in Minnesota. Picture: Getty

In Minneapolis, protesters converged at the scene of the shooting in Minneapolis despite dangerously cold weather. By the afternoon, the worst of an extreme cold wave was over, but the temperature was still minus 6C. As dark fell, hundreds of people mourned quietly by a growing memorial at the site of the shooting. Some carried signs saying: "Justice for Alex Pretti."