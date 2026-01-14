ICE shooting victim Renee Nicole Good's family reject claims she had a criminal past as they issue plea for justice
Records shared online show the only interaction Good ever had with law enforcement was having her car inspected a single time.
The family of ICE shooting victim Renee Nicole Good have rejected unproven claims she had a criminal past.
Mother-of-three Good was shot three times in the face by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis last week as she attempted to drive away during a protest.
In the wake of her killing, the Trump administration has attempted to paint her as a “domestic terrorist”, with Vice President JD Vance and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claiming she had tried to run over Ross.
Some officials have even made unproven claims that Good had a criminal history, a claim her family strongly denies.
“I’ve been pretty quiet about this, because I wanted to wait until our family could piece together a statement… and it is finally published,” Morgan Fletcher, Good's sister-in-law, wrote on Facebook.
“You never think the passing of a loved one will be high profile… or a massively divisive, political topic.
“Regardless of what happened, she was our family. [My husband] Cole and my sister-in-law. And our nephew… is now an orphan.
“And we’ve seen the false claims and the wrong Renee Good’s info being posted (criminal history? She didn’t have one),” Fletcher wrote.
Minnesotans have protested almost every day since Good’s killing, with the Trump administration drafting in hundreds of ICE agents in a bid to quell the demonstrations.
"We're sending more officers today and tomorrow, they'll arrive," Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News on Monday.
"There will be hundreds more, in order to allow our ICE and our Border Patrol individuals that are working in Minneapolis to do so safely."
It comes amid suggestions that the FBI’s inquiry into the shooting will examine Renee Good’s alleged ties to activist groups - accusations put forward by the government.
She said the officers deployed to Minneapolis would focus on immigration law breaches alongside people protesting against ICE.
"We're going to continue to if they conduct violent activities against law enforcement, if they impede our operations, that's a crime, and we will hold them accountable to those consequences," Ms Noem added.
The news comes as the state of Minnesota launched its bid to sue the Trump administration overnight - an attempt to block federal immigration agents from entering the state.
The lawsuit sets out that ICE deployment is unconstitutional, branding it a "federal invasion".
Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison said the operation had already disrupted the lives of millions of Americans and caused what she described as "chaos and violence".
Tensions have continued to escalate over the past week after a US Border Patrol agent shot and wounded a man and woman in their car after an attempted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon.
Demonstrators have since taken to the streets in Minneapolis and other US cities, including Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh and Washington, D.C., in a series of nonviolent protests called “ICE Out For Good.”
The protests, which have been coordinated by several activist groups, are demanding ICE leave their cities, and are demanding accountability from officers.
Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, has urged demonstrators to remain peaceful, saying any unlawful action would play into Donald Trump's hands.
He said anyone behaving unlawfully would be detained.
"We will not counter Donald Trump's chaos with our own brand of chaos," he added.
Minnesota governor Tim Walz echoed the call for peaceful demonstrations.
Posting on social media, Mr Waltz said: "Trump sent thousands of armed federal officers into our state, and it took just one day for them to kill someone.
"Now he wants nothing more than to see chaos distract from that horrific action. Don't give him what he wants."