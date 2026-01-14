Records shared online show the only interaction Good ever had with law enforcement was having her car inspected a single time.

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot three times in the face by an ICE agent. Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

The family of ICE shooting victim Renee Nicole Good have rejected unproven claims she had a criminal past.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mother-of-three Good was shot three times in the face by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis last week as she attempted to drive away during a protest. In the wake of her killing, the Trump administration has attempted to paint her as a “domestic terrorist”, with Vice President JD Vance and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claiming she had tried to run over Ross. Some officials have even made unproven claims that Good had a criminal history, a claim her family strongly denies. Read more: Hundreds more ICE officers drafted to Minnesota - as state sues Trump administration in bid to block deployment

Federal Agents arrest a woman after smashing her car windows for allegedly blocking the street during an Immigration Enforcement Operation in Minneapolis. Picture: Getty

“I’ve been pretty quiet about this, because I wanted to wait until our family could piece together a statement… and it is finally published,” Morgan Fletcher, Good's sister-in-law, wrote on Facebook. “You never think the passing of a loved one will be high profile… or a massively divisive, political topic. “Regardless of what happened, she was our family. [My husband] Cole and my sister-in-law. And our nephew… is now an orphan. “And we’ve seen the false claims and the wrong Renee Good’s info being posted (criminal history? She didn’t have one),” Fletcher wrote. Records shared online show the only interaction Good ever had with law enforcement was having her car inspected a single time.

A federal immigration agent fires pepper while running down the street during a clash with residents following a house raid on January 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Picture: Getty

Minnesotans have protested almost every day since Good’s killing, with the Trump administration drafting in hundreds of ICE agents in a bid to quell the demonstrations. "We're sending more officers today and tomorrow, they'll arrive," Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News on Monday. "There will be hundreds more, in order to allow our ICE and our Border Patrol individuals that are working in Minneapolis to do so safely." It comes amid suggestions that the FBI’s inquiry into the shooting will examine Renee Good’s alleged ties to activist groups - accusations put forward by the government. She said the officers deployed to Minneapolis would focus on immigration law breaches alongside people protesting against ICE. "We're going to continue to if they conduct violent activities against law enforcement, if they impede our operations, that's a crime, and we will hold them accountable to those consequences," Ms Noem added.

A photo of Rene Good, who was killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent last week in Minnesota, is seen during a press conference with members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Picture: Getty