Forecasters have warned that icy stretches developing on untreated surfaces could lead to difficult driving conditions

A couple of deer are pictured during cold early morning weather in Richmond Park in west London, on November 13, 2026. Picture: BROOK MITCHELL/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Warnings of ice are in force in many parts of Scotland and northern England on Monday morning.

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Forecasters have warned that icy stretches developing on untreated surfaces could lead to difficult driving conditions, and motorists are being urged to take care. The Met Office yellow warning of ice is in force until 10am on Monday. It covers the Highlands, Grampian, central Scotland east of Cumbernauld and southern Scotland east of Dumfries, as well as parts of northern England. Read more: UK 'seriously underprepared' for emergencies and threats such as cyberattacks and extreme weather, resilience group warns Read more: Brexit 'has not worked', Burnham to say as PM pushes for 'win-win' deal with EU

Warnings of ice are in force in many parts of Scotland and northern England on Monday morning. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty

Traffic Scotland has urged people to take care when driving in these conditions. Ethan Douglas, operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said the cold conditions could lead to an ice risk on the roads, causing “potentially hazardous travelling conditions”. He told the Press Association: “On Sunday night and Monday morning, there is the potential for some disruptive ice (given the preceding rain and cold night) and snow. “The snow risk will be constrained to Scottish hills, bringing difficult driving conditions there.

Warnings of ice are in force in many parts of Scotland and northern England on Monday morning. Picture: Richard Baker/Getty