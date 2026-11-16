Ice warnings in force with motorists urged to take care
Forecasters have warned that icy stretches developing on untreated surfaces could lead to difficult driving conditions
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Warnings of ice are in force in many parts of Scotland and northern England on Monday morning.
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Forecasters have warned that icy stretches developing on untreated surfaces could lead to difficult driving conditions, and motorists are being urged to take care.
The Met Office yellow warning of ice is in force until 10am on Monday.
It covers the Highlands, Grampian, central Scotland east of Cumbernauld and southern Scotland east of Dumfries, as well as parts of northern England.
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Traffic Scotland has urged people to take care when driving in these conditions.
Ethan Douglas, operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said the cold conditions could lead to an ice risk on the roads, causing “potentially hazardous travelling conditions”.
He told the Press Association: “On Sunday night and Monday morning, there is the potential for some disruptive ice (given the preceding rain and cold night) and snow.
“The snow risk will be constrained to Scottish hills, bringing difficult driving conditions there.
“The ice risk may be present more widely across the north of the UK, causing extended journey times and potentially hazardous travelling conditions.”
Forecasters warn there may be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and a risk of injuries from falls and slips on icy surfaces.
The warning on Monday will be followed by a warning of snow in parts of southern Scotland and northern and central England on Tuesday.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a yellow cold-health alert for the North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber which will be in place until 9am on Thursday.