White House border czar Tom Homan confirmed he was "looking into the case". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The wife of a US soldier has been released from custody by ICE officers after spending a month in immigration detention.

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An active-duty soldier and Afghanistan war veteran Jose Serrano revealed his wife Deisy Rivera Ortega was arrested on April 14 during an immigration appointment in El Paso, Texas. Ms Ortega, who has lived in the US for around a decade, was undergoing the procedure as part of her application through Parole in Place. The affiliated programme protects partners of those in the military in the country illegally or without permanent legal status from being deported. Read more: ICE agent charged with assault in Minneapolis after 'pointing gun at people from moving car' Read more: Iran war 'should never have happened', China says, as Trump's patience for peace talks wears thin

Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth spoke out afterwards, stating Ms Ms Ortega "should ever have been in this situation to begin with". Picture: Alamy

Had her application been accepted, she would have been able to get a green card through her marriage to Serrano, who is a US citizen. Sgt. 1st Class Serrano told CBS News that his wife was working legally thanks to a permit she received under the UN Convention Against Torture, which prevents her from being deported to her native country El Salvador. However, the Department of Homeland Security said Ms Ortega had a deportation order dating back to 2019, and that she could be sent to Mexico despite having no ties there. Mr Serrano said: "We don't know nobody in Mexico. Plus, as a military, we're not allowed to go to Mexico." He added: "I love the Army. (The) Army helped me out for almost 28 years. It's not the Army, sir. It's ICE. "ICE is out of control right now, sir, taking away rights, as soldiers, that we have."

Los Angeles police skirmish line during a protest against ICE at the Metropolitan Detention Centre last month. Picture: Getty