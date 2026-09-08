The US ambassador to the island was called in after President Donald Trump posted a map on social media showing Iceland and several other countries labelled 'United States of America'

Mr Trump posted the image on his Truth Social platform without explanation. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Iceland has summoned the US ambassador after President Donald Trump posted an image on social media showing the island and other countries covered by the American flag.

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"The position was clearly expressed that the post was completely inappropriate," the foreign ministry told RUV. The US State Department, the US embassies in Copenhagen and Reykjavik, and the US consulate in Nuuk did not immediately reply to requests for comment. The Icelandic foreign ministry also did not reply to a request for comment. Donald Trump's assertions in recent years that the US must acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, sparked tensions between Washington and Copenhagen, both founding NATO members, and more broadly across Europe. Iceland last month voted against reopening EU membership talks in a referendum where Mr Trump's designs on Greenland had featured as a backdrop.

Trump posted the image on his ​Truth Social platform without explanation. Picture: Donald J. Trump on Truth Social