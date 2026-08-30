The narrow poll saw 52.8 per cent reject reopening talks while 47.2 per cent were in favour

Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir. Picture: Reuters

By Issy Clarke

Iceland has voted against reopening talks to rejoin the European Union in a referendum.

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One EU diplomat described the result as "a clear setback for Brussels," adding that the issues of fishing and independence had been decisive. Picture: Getty

Out of six constituencies, only the two in central Reykjavik had a majority that voted in favour, while the rural areas and the Reykjavik suburbs voted against. The government had framed membership as a shield against trade wars and Arctic rivalry and presented the referendum as a "now or never" moment. Frostadottir said the "no" would end the debate for as long as her centre-left coalition was in power. A European Commission spokesperson said it respected the choice of the Icelandic people and noted that Iceland remained a close partner of the European Union. In Brussels, some officials had voiced hopes a vote to join from Iceland could ease scepticism toward EU enlargement and strategically strengthen the bloc when Arctic security is in focus. One EU diplomat described the result as "a clear setback for Brussels," adding that the issues of fishing and independence had been decisive. The fishing industry is one of Iceland's biggest, making up 15% of gross domestic product in direct and indirect contributions, and some 40% of export revenue, data shows. Iceland, a NATO member state but with no standing army of its own, also debated whether EU accession could boost the country's security when US President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the U.S. commitment to the military alliance. Trump has also repeatedly said he wants to acquire Greenland, another Arctic island. But for some Icelanders, fishing was a sharper focus than security.

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