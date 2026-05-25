Police have shut Edinburgh's Holyrood Park to tackle a large grass fire on the banks of Arthur's Seat.

Police are urging nearby residents to keep their windows and doors shut as a precaution, and closed Holyrood Park to the public at around 9pm.

Three fire engines were dispatched at around 6:50pm on Monday evening, and firefighters remained on the scene as of 9pm.

The fire reportedly began in an area of vegetation near the ruined St Anthony’s Chapel on the bank of the iconic hill. Arthur's Seat is an ancient extinct volcano and towers over the Scottish capital.

Edinburgh Police said: "We are in attendance at Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh following reports of a fire on the hill on Monday, 25 May, 2026.

"The park is closed to vehicles and we ask the public to avoid the area while emergency services deal with this matter."

This comes as Edinburgh recorded a maximum temperature of 25C.

During the Edinburgh Marathon at the weekend, a number of runners were treated for heat exhaustion. The Scottish Ambulance Service said 16 people were taken to hospital on Sunday.

In England the hottest ever May day was recorded, with temperatures hitting 34.8C in west London.