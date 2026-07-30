Aziz Abdul, who arrived on a mission to become “the new king of Scotland”, was penalised three times for fouls and thrown out midway through the third and final round

Aziz Abdul takes on England's Damar Thomas in the Men's 90+kg - Quarter-Final bout during the boxing event at the Scottish Exhibition Centre in Glasgow. Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Idi Amin’s grandson was disqualified for a headbutt in the third round of his opening super-heavyweight bout against England’s Damar Thomas at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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Aziz Abdul, who arrived on a mission to become “the new king of Scotland”, was penalised three times for fouls and thrown out midway through the third and final round. Afterwards, Aziz raged at the officials and accused them of bias. “There were a lot of fouls,” insisted Aziz, who also berated reporters in the mixed zone. “This referee’s decision is not right and I am not happy. “Of course it’s unfair. When you watch the previous fights of England, their boxers create a lot of fouls and they play a lot of bull****. I am a black African, I know. I don’t why the officials are scared about this fight.” Read more: 'Prime Minister, come and meet these children' begs single mum of disabled child, calling for more support Read more: Calls grow for England to boycott World Cup over Infantino's shameless sell-off

Aziz Abdul of Team Uganda is punched by Damar Thomas of Team England. Picture: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Aziz had warned in the build-up that he would need to emulate one of his grandfather’s famous sayings if he was to emerge victorious and reach the semi-finals. Amin once advised that “the only way to defeat an enemy who is against the country is to win by knockout”. Amin was an accomplished boxer before becoming president of Uganda in 1971. During his eight-year reign an estimated 500,000 people were killed and he expelled Uganda’s entire Asian population before he was deposed and sent into exile. Amin declared himself the “King of Scotland” in 1976, having developed a fascination with the country. His remark inspired an Oscar-winning film, The Last King Of Scotland, starring the Glasgow-born actor James McAvoy.

Damar Thomas of England (right) in action against Aziz Abdul of Uganda. Picture: Alamy

Aziz was certainly bullish about his famous relative in the fight’s build-up, and despite a reach disadvantage of at least five inches, he sought to take the fight to Thomas, a former youth world champion. Despite landing three sweeping left hooks in the opening round, a short, stabbing left by Thomas earned a plainly displeased Aziz a standing count. Thomas won the first round 10-8 on all three of the judges’ cards. Aziz swung wildly throughout the second and was frequently wrapped up within Thomas’ longer reach. He was deducted his second point for persistently punching Thomas in the face as they exited a clinch.