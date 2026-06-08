Idris Elba has dismissed long-running rumours that he was ever in serious contention to play James Bond, describing the speculation as "never legit".

The 53-year-old British actor said while he was flattered by suggestions that he could succeed Daniel Craig as 007, he believes not all audiences would embrace the casting of "a black male, an African male" as Bond.

Rumours linking Sir Idris to the iconic role first emerged in 2008 after Daniel Craig suggested that Barack Obama's election victory showed the world might be ready for a black Bond.

Sir Idris said fans seized the idea, fuelling years of speculation, despite the rumours being "never legit".

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