Sir Idris Elba says 'James Bond audiences won't go for a Black male'
The British actor denied any truth behind long-running rumours that he would replace Daniel Craig as the next 007.
Idris Elba has dismissed long-running rumours that he was ever in serious contention to play James Bond, describing the speculation as "never legit".
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The 53-year-old British actor said while he was flattered by suggestions that he could succeed Daniel Craig as 007, he believes not all audiences would embrace the casting of "a black male, an African male" as Bond.
Rumours linking Sir Idris to the iconic role first emerged in 2008 after Daniel Craig suggested that Barack Obama's election victory showed the world might be ready for a black Bond.
Sir Idris said fans seized the idea, fuelling years of speculation, despite the rumours being "never legit".
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Speaking while promoting his new film Masters of the Universe, Sir Idris said he believes a black actor taking on the role would not necessarily be welcomed by all audiences, adding that "it's not what they like in their culture".
In an interview with British GQ, Elba suggested such a change is not essential. While he supports keeping "a hint of reality" in the Bond films, he argued that producers should not "try and answer the world's taste".
The search for the next James Bond officially began last month, according to Amazon MGM Studios, which now controls the franchise.
Sir Idris was knighted last week for his services to young people.