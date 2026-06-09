The woman backed into her parked car, then tried to "change the terms of the interaction", she said in a TikTok video

Sabrina Dhowre Elba made a TikTok video calling out the interaction. Picture: TikTok

By Alice Padgett

Sir Idris Elba's wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba has expressed fury after a "racist" interaction with a "hostile" woman who crashed into her parked car in London.

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The model and activist said the driver repeatedly asked where she was from in the "upsetting" incident. The 36-year-old, who married Idris in 2019, said it shows how "people feel increasingly comfortable treating black and brown people as conditional citizens". The woman backed into her parked car, then tried to "change the terms of the interaction", the Canadian said in a TikTok video. "She very quickly asked me, ‘Where are you from?’ - keep in mind this woman backed up into my parked car - and I said, ‘Canadian' and then she asked again. "And I think a lot of people know what that question means when they're asked in a tone." Read More: Sir Idris Elba says 'James Bond audiences won't go for a Black male' Read More: Sugababes’ Keisha Buchanan reveals she was ‘kidnapped’ from school

Sabrina, who has lived in London with Idris for their entire nine-year relationship, pointed out "racism isn't always theatrical". “Sometimes it works by redirecting conversations because you ask for accountability and suddenly my presence became the issue.” She said it was vital to discuss the exchange in the context of the country's current climate, where political parties have “spent years publicly debating” who “belongs” and who is considered “too foreign”. People "feel entitled to interrogate you", she said. Sabrina, who is working alongside her husband on anti-knife crime campaigning in London, reiterated: “Incidents can kind of get dismissed as like personality but misunderstanding is not just misunderstanding anymore, it's starting to feel like a pattern.

Sir Idris Elba, Activist, Actor and Musician, with wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, after being made a Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle last week. Picture: Alamy