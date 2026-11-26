The candidate let a political consultancy harvest the data of up to 87 million people. It has been fined $5 billion in America and a record €1.2 billion in Europe for how it handled personal data. Its own rulebook once allowed its chatbots to have "romantic or sensual" conversations with children.

Then they ask for your email password, your diary and your bank card.

Me? I'd call security. Meta is hoping you'll hire it to be your PA.

That is the pitch for Muse, the AI agent Meta launched in the UK this week. It reads your inbox, runs your calendar, books, buys and replies on your behalf. It even says it will take care of your Christmas shopping. All it needs is access to…everything.

To sweeten the deal, Muse comes with a mascot: a jolly, fuzzy, cream-coloured little blob with beady black eyes and a rictus smile. Well, that's all right then. Nothing says "trust me" like a cuddly toy.

I run an AI agent company, so I know how this sounds. There is no honour among thieves: every one of us is asking for your trust. But really. Meta?

Remember how Meta makes its money. Almost all of it comes from advertising: knowing you better than you know yourself, and selling that to whoever pays most. Facebook knew who your friends were. Instagram knew what you lingered on. Muse would know what you buy, who you email, what you owe and when you're skint. And unless you opt out, what you tell it helps train Meta's AI. That isn't a PA. It's a mole.

Meta says it built Muse "from the ground up to be a safe, secure, private" agent. Its record suggests otherwise. In the US, where Muse has passed 10 million downloads, Meta's own staff caught it tacking a list of their bank balances onto a chat about fishing weather. Meta calls such things "isolated incidents". The ICO greeted the British launch by reminding Meta that "privacy must be built into consumer-facing agentic products from the outset". Regulators don't usually need to say that out loud.

Then there's the small matter of whether it works. Muse is an "everything" agent with no specialist training. It will have a go at anything, and Meta's own help pages warn that it can make mistakes or take unexpected actions. Imagine a PA who opened with that on their first day. Now imagine they have your bank card. A PA you have to babysit isn't a PA. It's a toddler with your credit card. I'm an early adopter. I'll happily lose an evening watching an agent fumble its way through my inbox. Most people have better things to do, and no appetite for software running amok in their finances.

What people actually need are agents that earn trust one job at a time: specialists that manage the bills, find the cheaper broadband, chase the refund, to an exceptionally high standard and inside a regulated framework. Agents that don't need watching, and don't sell what they see.

Meta has spent twenty years showing us what it does with the trust it's given. This Christmas it wants the gift that keeps on giving: you.

Keep the receipt.

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Greg Marsh is the CEO of the UK’s leading household agent, Nous

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