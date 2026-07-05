Every time concerns are raised about smartphones and children, the debate quickly descends into familiar territory. Parents are told to monitor screen time. Schools are urged to strengthen their policies. Technology companies promise improved safety features and better parental controls.

Yet children's mental health continues to deteriorate. Online bullying remains endemic. Harmful content is only a few clicks away. Young people are spending hours each day being fed an endless stream of comparison, outrage and unrealistic expectations.

At what point do we stop pretending this is normal?

If smartphones and algorithm-driven social media are genuinely harmless, why are so many parents terrified of taking them away? Why are schools increasingly restricting them? Why are safeguarding professionals, teachers and healthcare experts raising the alarm? The uncomfortable truth is that Britain has allowed technology companies to become some of the most influential forces in our children's lives, while accepting remarkably little responsibility for the consequences.

We have age restrictions on alcohol because it can damage developing minds. We have age restrictions on gambling because it can create addiction. We have age restrictions on cigarettes because they harm health.

Yet we hand children devices that provide unrestricted access to pornography, self-harm content, cyberbullying, extremist material, and highly addictive algorithms, then act surprised when problems emerge. That contradiction should concern us all. The argument against intervention is usually framed as parental choice. In principle, I agree. Parents should have the freedom to make decisions for their own families.

The problem is that choice barely exists. When every child in a friendship group owns a smartphone, choosing not to provide one can feel less like a parenting decision and more like social isolation. Parents are not making decisions in a vacuum; they are responding to enormous cultural pressure.

We have effectively created a system where families are expected to fight some of the most powerful technology companies in history on their own.

That is not freedom. That is abandonment.

The reality is that smartphones have become a public health issue. Not because every child who owns one is suffering. Not because technology itself is inherently harmful. But because we have allowed products designed to maximise engagement and capture attention to become a central feature of childhood with almost no meaningful safeguards. That should outrage us.

However, I do not believe banning smartphone ownership for under-16s is the answer. A ban sounds decisive. It sounds tough. It sounds like action. But it risks targeting the device rather than the problem.

A smartphone is not dangerous because it can make phone calls, display a map, or allow a teenager to contact their parents. The harm lies in the platforms, algorithms and business models that sit behind the screen.

The real scandal is not that children own smartphones. The real scandal is that technology companies have been permitted to build digital playgrounds where engagement matters more than wellbeing.

If ministers are serious about protecting children, they should stop debating whether parents are doing enough and start asking why some of the world's wealthiest companies are still allowed to profit from children's attention with so little accountability.

The question is no longer whether government should intervene. It should.

The question is why it has taken so long.

Doing nothing is not a neutral position. It is a decision.

And it is our children who are paying the price.

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Nikki Webb is a cybersecurity professional and director of cybersecurity company Custodian360.

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