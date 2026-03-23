Tottenham's coach Igor Tudor reacts to Spurs' 3-0 loss to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Tottenham interim boss Igor Tudor was told about the death of his father Mario after the club lost 3-0 to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

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Tudor was unable to fulfil his media commitments after Spurs’ damaging 3-0 Premier League home defeat to Forest due to a bereavement to an immediate family member. It meant Tottenham assistant Bruno Saltor stepped in and the Spaniard declined to give away any details on Tudor’s “family issue”. Juventus announced on Monday their former player and manager was grieving the death of his father. Read more: Man City breeze past Arsenal to win Carabao Cup

Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Igor Tudor's father, Mario.



Our thoughts and condolences go out to Igor and his family during this incredibly difficult time 🤍 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 23, 2026