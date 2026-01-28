Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has been attacked by a man who sprayed an unknown liquid at the US lawmaker from a syringe during a town hall event.

The crazed man shouted that Rep Omar should resign before spraying the substance.

The town hall event at the Urban League Twin Cities facility was set up to discuss the crisis engulfing Omar's home state of Minnesota in the wake of several high-profile shootings by federal immigration enforcement.

Rep Omar, who has been a frequent target of Donald Trump's ire, was attacked by the man, who appeared to be drunk, before he was tackled to the ground.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Man tackled to ground after spraying unknown substance on Rep. Ilhan Omar at town hall in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/WVfWmslwIS

She then bravely faced off with the angry man who had launched the attack while Omar was calling for Trump's Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem to resign over the shootings.

"DHS Secretary Kristi Noem must resign or face impeachment," Omar said.

The man claimed Rep Omar was "tearing Minnesota apart" before he was removed by security guards.

As he was dragged away, Rep Omar could be heard calling him a "F***ing a*****e".

After a supporter told Omar she should "get checked" over potential effects of what was launched at her, she said: "We will continue. These f**king a**holes are not going to get away with it.'"

Afterwards, Omar, who was born in war-torn Somalia, briefly spoke about the attack with reporters

"I have survived war and I'm definitely going to survive intimidation and whatever these people think they can throw at me because I'm built that way," she said.