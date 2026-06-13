The pair, hired by Kingdom and contracted by Harrow Council, turned off bodycams before the confrontation took place.

'I'll rip your teeth out': Moment Harrow enforcement officers threaten to 'knock out' man, accusing him of 'stealing our money'. Picture: TikTok

By Danielle de Wolfe

The moment two enforcement officers in Harrow threatened to 'rip out' the teeth of a member of the public and threaten him with police brutality has been caught on camera.

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The clip, uploaded to social media by a member of the public, begins with one of the pair of enforcement officers confirming their body-worn camera is switched off, before the second officer accuses the passer-by of "trying to mess with my money". The officers, employed by Kingdom and contracted by Harrow Council, proceed to threaten a member of the public, accusing him of "trying to butt in on our money". The recording, captured in May on a high street in Harrow, is thought to have been recorded on the man's Meta glasses, unbeknownst to the officers. The start of the confrontation is not captured in the footage, with subsequent footage showing the duo getting increasingly aggressive. As one unzips his jacket, he adds: "I'm going to knock you the f**k out and rip your teeth out," Read more: NHS faces ‘triple whammy of pressure’ during resident doctor walkout Read more: US military strike kills leader of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang

"Come in to that alley right now and I'll show you what time it is," says one of the men. "We're gonna make sure you can't work no more and earn no more, 'cos you're trying to butt in on our money," the second man continues. "Bruv, do you know what I do to people like that? Come here now." Asked why the pair are "getting aggressive", the second enforcement officer, who had threatened physical harm, then threatens him with police brutality. Insisting they work with the police, the man goes on to insist police officers will "f**k him up". "Bruv, I'm having no-one disrupt my job, you know?"

'I'll rip your teeth out': Moment Harrow enforcement officers threaten to 'knock out' man, accusing him of 'stealing our money'. Picture: TikTOk

"Do I come and disrupt your money when you're painting and decorating? You f**king wasteman?" "I'll come and throw you through the f**king walls bruv," he continues. According to the Kingdom's website, enforcement officers are tasked with "supporting Local Authorities with environmental enforcement". The firm is contracted by a range of large corporations and local authorities, including healthcare provider Bupa, the NHS, Harringay Council and Tesco.

'I'll rip your teeth out': Moment Harrow enforcement officers threaten to 'knock out' man, accusing him of 'stealing our money'. Picture: TikTok