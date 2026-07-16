Some said they had bought cigarettes from people selling them in pubs or from people selling them cheaply on the street

The proportion of smokers buying cheap cigarettes in the pub, from friends, or from under the counter at newsagents has almost doubled since 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The proportion of smokers buying cheap cigarettes in the pub, from friends, or from under the counter at newsagents has almost doubled since 2023, according to new analysis.

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The increase may reflect the rising cost of living in recent years, researchers suggest. While figures indicate that the overall size of the illicit tobacco market has not grown, experts urged the Goverment “not to be complacent about past successes”. Illegal cigarettes can be highly dangerous because they are completely unregulated and often contain dangerously high levels of toxic contaminants. The study led by UCL and funded by Cancer Research UK (CRUK) examined survey data from 9,996 people aged 16 and over who said they currently smoke. While the majority (76.9%) reported buying tobacco legally, almost a quarter (23.1%) said they had used illicit sources at least once in the previous six months, up from 12.2% in 2023. Read more: UK's heating oil households left exposed to price hikes, watchdog warns Read more: UK economy set to have stayed in slow lane after Iran war held back growth

While the majority (76.9%) reported buying tobacco legally, almost a quarter (23.1%) said they had used illicit sources. Picture: Alamy

This included buying cheap tobacco from friends, purchasing under-the-counter products in newsagents or corner shops, or buying them in their local area from people who have a supply of cut-price cigarettes. Some told the survey they had bought cigarettes from people selling them in pubs or from people selling them cheaply on the street. Professor Sarah Jackson, of the UCL Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care, said: “Our findings suggest that more smokers are turning to illicit sources of tobacco compared with 2023. “That may partly reflect the financial pressures many people have faced in recent years, as people look for ways to reduce the cost of smoking, which also include switching to cheaper legal products, cutting down, or trying to quit completely." The analysis also found that some people who took part in the survey were below the legal age of sale. Among 16 to 17-year-olds who had purchased tobacco, some 73.6% said they had bought it from corner shops or newsagents. Prof Jackson said: “We were concerned by the number of underage participants reporting that they had bought tobacco from ordinary retail outlets.” She added that she was hopeful the Tobacco and Vapes Bill would make it more difficult for teenagers to access cigarettes as the age of sale gradually rises.

The analysis also found that some people who took part in the survey were below the legal age of sale. Picture: Alamy