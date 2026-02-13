A man who ran an illegal pet shop from his Midlands council house has been jailed.

Robert Gillan had 13 exotic birds (four budgerigars, four rosellas, one galah, and four conures) alongside 13 sugar glider possums in his home.

Police raided Gillan's house in May 2022, and found the animals neglected.

All the animals have been rehomed after 40-year-old surrendered the animals to Cannock Chase District Council’s environmental health team.

Gillan was as jailed for 32 months following a hearing at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.

