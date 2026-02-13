Man jailed for two years for running an illegal exotic pet shop filled with neglected animals from his home
A man who ran an illegal pet shop from his Midlands council house has been jailed.
Robert Gillan had 13 exotic birds (four budgerigars, four rosellas, one galah, and four conures) alongside 13 sugar glider possums in his home.
Police raided Gillan's house in May 2022, and found the animals neglected.
All the animals have been rehomed after 40-year-old surrendered the animals to Cannock Chase District Council’s environmental health team.
Gillan was as jailed for 32 months following a hearing at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.
He has been banned from trading animals for 10 years, after he admitted to participating in a fraudulent business as a sole trader, failing to ensure the welfare of animals, and offering endangered species for sale without valid certification.
Following the sentencing, PC Darren Wilkes, Staffordshire Police's rural and wildlife crime team, said: “I am pleased Gillan has been handed a custodial sentence for his offending and hope it sends a message to others who put financial gain before the welfare of animals.
“The case demonstrates how important it is for people handling exotic animals to be properly trained and certified, to prevent harm to the animals, and to protect individuals from prosecution.
“Animal welfare and proper documentation should be a top priority for anyone involved in the sale of animals, especially to protect rare and endangered species.
“I hope this sentence acts as a deterrent to anyone involved in the illegal trade of exotic species in Staffordshire and shows how we will continue to speak for those without a voice.”