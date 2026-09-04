Nigel Farage has told LBC that Reform has done “nothing wrong” after two party officials were caught accepting foreign donations in an undercover sting.

Read more: Two senior Reform UK officials step down after undercover sting over foreign donations

Farage said: "This is a massive sting operation. It must have cost them hundreds of thousands of pounds, all foreign funded, by the way.

Senior aide to Farage Dan Jukes and Reform's Head of Policy, James Orr both left their roles over the sting.

“The party has broken no laws. The party has not taken any dodgy money or anything like that", he told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

He insisted there was “nothing illegal” about his officials accepting overseas donations for three polls commissioned earlier this year - despite rival parties including the Lib Dems reporting Reform to the police over the claims.

Speaking to LBC on Friday, the Reform UK leader desperately sought to deny wrongdoing as he insisted everything was “above board".

"We talk about foreign money interfering in British politics. Well, that's exactly what this was in every way. And they worked at it and worked at it. And they managed to get a couple of our contractors to say things that look, on the face of it, injudicious."

He insisted the pair had to be go because they pair became 'entrapped', adding that he had "absolutely no idea" until the story emerged in the press.

"It’s a clear case of entrapment, and they got a couple of our contractors to say things that perhaps should not have been said. They have been removed this morning. I’m not happy about it," he said.

He said attempts to stitch people up and sting people "goes on the whole time".

"We will not be distracted by it", Mr Farage told Nick.

In the sting operation, Mr Jukes was filmed meeting a man posing as the British-based son of a rich American businessman in an undercover report by Channel 4.

Mr Orr was also filmed meeting an undercover reporter to discuss party funding.

Mr Jukes told the undercover reporter that the donation for polling, seemingly paid to the consultancy JL Partners, was an “amazing sweet spot” that allowed the polls to be paid for without showing up in the “public records”.

Mr Orr said in the film that details of the arrangement would be kept at arm’s length from Nigel Farage.

He said: “I wouldn’t breathe a word of this to anybody. Nigel doesn’t know, won’t know. It’s the kind of thing he would rather not know.”

Rival parties have reported Reform to the police over the claims they took funding from a US firm for three polls it commissioned earlier this year costing £32,500.

But Mr Farage insisted: "There's nothing illegal in that whatsoever... Polling can be paid for by anybody provided it is put into the public domain."

"Nothing has happened. No illegal transaction has occurred," he said, adding: "I've got strong KC's opinion on that, and there's plenty of precedent too. Nothing. Whilst the poll benefited Reform, it wasn't commissioned by Reform."

He added: "The issue is when they talked about putting money that might have come from America, that’s why. That clearly can’t be done under electoral law. It didn’t happen so no laws have been broken. We are going to investigate it. On the face of it, they said things that shouldn’t have been said.

"These are not elected officials, but someone who has worked with me for many years, but never involved in fundraising. That’s why we’ve done what we’ve done.

"We will not be distracted by it. We threaten the whole establishment ecosystem which has been in power for 100 years. They don’t want a new political party, a new set of faces coming in and taking over. No illegal transaction has occurred.”

This is a breaking story. More to follow.