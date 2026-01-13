A record number of illegal worker arrests have been made in nail bars, car washes, barbers and takeaway shops across the UK in the past 18 months.

This resulted in 2,300 arrests of people attempting to undercut workers and "hide in plain sight", the government said.

Arrest numbers have risen by 83 per cent since July 2024, as Home Office immigration enforcement teams took part in more than 17,400 raids in areas including London, the West Midlands and the South West.

They included 30 Indian and Albanian men arrested and detained for removal at a construction site in Swindon, while officers also detained 11 Brazilian and Romanian nationals at a warehouse in Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex.

The figures showed the highest number of arrests and raids of illegal workers and those enabling illegal working since records began in 2019.

The record-breaking numbers form part of the Government's migration crackdown, with ministers hoping the arrests will deter people from trying to come to the UK and claim asylum.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: "There is no place for illegal working in our communities.

"That is why we have surged enforcement activity to the highest level in British history so illegal migrants in the black economy have nowhere to hide.

"I will stop at nothing to restore order and control to our borders."

More than 2,100 arrests were made in London last year, a 47 per cent rise compared with 2024.

The West Midlands and the South West both had more than 1,100 arrests - increases of 76 per cent and 91 per cent respectively.

Of those arrested, 1,726 people have been returned to their home countries, up 35 per cent from the previous 18-month period.

Ms Mahmood said her plans to tackle migrants working illegally in the UK was "starting to work", after saying only two months ago that her department was "not yet fit for purpose".

Around £5million has been given to immigration enforcement to arrest, detain and remove migrants working illegally.

Officers have also been wearing body-worn cameras since September to help publicise arrests and prosecutions.

Casual, temporary or subcontracted workers are now required to prove their status as part of tighter right-to-work checks.