The number of visits and arrests over illegal working has reached its highest level since current records began in 2019, new figures show.

Some 12,791 visits took place in 2025, up 57% from 8,122 in the previous year, to businesses such as nail bars, car washes, barbers and takeaway shops.

Ministers are seeking to crack down on illegal working in the UK, as part of efforts to deter those coming to the country illegally.

Meanwhile, arrests were also at a record high of 8,971 last year, up nearly 59% compared to 5,647 in 2024 - the previous highest point in data published by the Home Office.

Of those arrested, 1,087 people have been removed from the UK so far.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: "There is no place for illegal working in our communities.

"That is why we have surged enforcement activity to the highest level in British history so illegal migrants in the black economy have nowhere to hide.

"I will stop at nothing to restore order and control to our borders."

The Home Office also said visits were up 77% and arrests were up 83% since Labour came to power.

Some 17,483 visits and 12,322 arrests were recorded between July 2024 and December last year, up from 9,894 and 6,725 respectively across January 2023 to June 2024.

Of the arrests, 1,726 people have been returned so far, up 35% on the 1,283 removed from visits in the previous 18-month period.