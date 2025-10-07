The full line-up for series two of I'm A Celebrity: All Stars has been revealed.

Some of the biggest personalities in the show's history will once again get covered in creepy critters and survive on minimal food - this time heading to South Africa rather than the Aussie outback.

The 14 famous faces are already filming the latest trials and tribulations in the great outdoors alongside hosts Ant and Dec.

Read more: Stormzy among stars reading from Booker Prize novels shortlisted for 2025

Read more: Queen leads tributes after best-selling novelist Dame Jilly Cooper dies aged 88 after fall