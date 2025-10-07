I’m A Celebrity: All Stars line-up revealed as 14 fan favourites return for series two
The 14 famous faces are already filming the latest trials and tribulations in the great outdoors alongside hosts Ant and Dec
The full line-up for series two of I'm A Celebrity: All Stars has been revealed.
Some of the biggest personalities in the show's history will once again get covered in creepy critters and survive on minimal food - this time heading to South Africa rather than the Aussie outback.
But which stars are rumoured to be heading back to the jungle in the hopes of clinching legendary status?
From boxing world champions to soap stars, here are the celebrity names battling it out to be crowned king or queen:
David Haye
Gemma Collins
Seann Walsh
Harry Redknapp
Scarlett Moffatt
Adam Thomas
Sir Mo Farah
Ashley Roberts
Sinitta
Craig Charles
Jimmy Bullard
Beverley Callard