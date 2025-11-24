The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestants have faced an evacuation in the midst of an Australian storm.

It comes after the Bureau of Meteorology in Australia issued a warning for storms that could produce "giant hail and destructive winds" in south east Queensland and north east New South Wales, where the ITV show is filmed.

The celebrities, who include rapper Aitch, comedian Ruby Wax and reality TV star Jack Osbourne, moved from camp to the Bush Telegraph as the jungle, in New South Wales, faced volatile weather on Monday afternoon, local time.

A show source said: "Our health and safety weather contingencies kicked in and we evacuated the celebrities immediately to the Bush Telegraph until the storm passed and it was safe to return to camp."

The contestants on this year's edition of the ITV1 show include Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp, Heart presenter Kelly Brook, Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, former EastEnders actress Shona McGarty, comedian Eddie Kadi, sports broadcaster Alex Scott and social media star Morgan Burtwistle, who is known as Angryginge.

Completing the line-up is Aitch, Wax, Osbourne, as well as Irish presenter Vogue Williams and Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson, who were both late entrants.

During Sunday's episode of the British survival show Osbourne cried as he was reminded it had been four months since the death of his father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

He said: "Yesterday was a bit of a delicate day for me... I was doing OK, and then I realised it was the four months since my dad died.

"Had a good cry with Eddie (Kadi)... but ultimately I'm happy, I'm really happy I'm here."