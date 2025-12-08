The announcement of an independent review into the rising demand for mental health, ADHD, and autism services is welcome.

There is no doubt that referrals and waiting lists have grown sharply in recent years. ADHD medication prescriptions are up by nearly 30 per cent, and autism assessment waiting lists have multiplied many times over. If we saw a sudden increase in cancer diagnoses or heart disease, we would expect the government to be asking why and investigating the underlying causes. Mental health and neurodevelopmental conditions deserve the same level of scrutiny.

However, ADHD prevalence has remained stable at around 3-5 per cent, and UK recognition and treatment rates are lower than in many other European countries. The ADHD Taskforce, which reported only a few weeks ago, found no evidence of overdiagnosis but rather that ADHD is underdiagnosed, under-treated, and under-supported.

So what is driving this surge in demand? These figures reflect a reality: people are struggling. Social and economic pressures play a huge role. The aftermath of COVID-19, school attendance crises, exam stress, and a challenging economic outlook have all contributed to rising mental health difficulties. Digital platforms have amplified awareness, which is positive, but they have also created new expectations and anxieties. These factors intersect with systemic gaps in early support, leaving GPs as the first port of call for families in distress.

GPs are seeing this every day. Patients are not joining waiting lists for financial gain; they are doing so because they need support. A diagnosis often unlocks reasonable adjustments at school or work, which can be life-changing. The question we should be asking is not whether we are “over-diagnosing”, but why so many people are finding life so difficult that they need a medical label to access help. If our education and employment systems were more inclusive, perhaps fewer people would feel they need a diagnosis to cope.

Crucially, the review must address inequalities in access. The inverse care law still applies: those who need help most often find it hardest to get. Families in deprived areas face longer waits and fewer options, while those with resources can turn to private assessments. If we fail to tackle this imbalance, we risk deepening health inequalities and leaving the most vulnerable behind.

This is why GPs must be central to the review. We are uniquely placed to see the whole picture: the child who cannot access school, the adult whose anxiety is compounded by insecure work, the family navigating poverty and stress. We understand that diagnosis can transform lives, but we also know that the bigger solution lies in prevention, early intervention, and inclusive environments. Reviews alone do not solve problems; action does. Investment in teacher training, mental health resources in schools, and community-based support will reduce demand and ease pressure on diagnostic services.

The government is right to ask hard questions about trends and drivers. But if the review focuses narrowly on labels, it risks missing the bigger picture. Rising demand is not a story of overdiagnosis; it is a story of unmet need. GPs, especially those with a special interest in neurodiversity, can help tell that story and shape solutions that work for patients, families, and society.

Dr Heidi Phillips is a neurodevelopmental specialist GP, Associate Professor for Primary Care at Swansea University Medical School and the founder and Chair of the British Association for Neurodiversity. She is the RCGP Representative and Clinical Advisor for Neurodiversity.

